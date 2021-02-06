These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- David Andrew Young and McKayla Shea Lang
- Steven Chan and Tram B. Nguyen
- Fennis Dalton Garduno and Carolyn Jo Reasoner
- Matthew Leon Owens and Jennifer Joy Fenus
- Gary Michael Sharkey and Janelle Marie Mason
- Matthew Robert Rosencranz and Samantha E. Starks
- Ryan Andrew Tormanen of Sheridan and Rachel Jani Norris of Moorcroft
- Adam Lowell Keuck and Jaime Ann Martinson
- William Wesley Hanson and Jody Dawn Valentine
