The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Jeff Davis Swartz and Sarah Ann Swartz Schave
- William Zackery Stevens and Whitney Anne Knodel
- Haley Erin Tolman and Paul Gregory Tolman
- Terry Batchelor and Susan Marie Batchelor Rood
- Shawn J. Kouri and Becky Lynn Kouri Cavender
- Nicole Leeann Pueringer and John David Pueringer
- Shelby Jonnell Kolb and Kyle W. McGee
- Eric Neal Jones and Stacie Joy Jones Roehrig
- Frank T. Talbert and Lisa D. Talbert
- Rodney Dale Vandom Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Vandom Sullivan
- Joshua Brett Nodland and Rebecca Anne Nodland
- Jerika Paula Kay Norfolk Johnson and John Max Dean Norfolk
- Michael Grant Anderson and Holly Brigitte-Rose Schmitt
- Amy Lynn LeMarr and Clayton James LeMarr
- Ashley Marie Murphy and Chad Randal Kern
- Kayleigh Marie Cody and Justin Michael Cody
- Jeffrey Lee Holcomb and Cheryl Annette Holcomb
