These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Mark Geoffrey Largent and Olivia Marie Nielsen Scheuerman
- Sydney Dane Stewart and Aizlynn Jennicka Beltran-Delano
- Derrick John Hieb and Robbie Lynn Lliteras
- William Luis Lopez and Kelsey Gabrielle Volk
- Colin Stewart Fulton and Tina Nicole Moore
- Michael Patrick Murray and Kayla Ann Allguer, both of Wright
- Kolby David Dunstan and Kylee Marie Anderson
- Rene Rios and Elizabeth Ranae Oberst
- Bailey Ray Young and Erica Lauraine Hiebert, of Grunthal, Manitoba (Canada)
