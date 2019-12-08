These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Benjamin Tyson Leibee and Cierra Colter Robinson
- Stephen Robert Benjamin and Kristina Charlene Strahan
Windy with occasional snow showers. High 38F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 8, 2019 @ 2:01 pm
Who can participate? Any home within the city limits. Nominate yourself, a neighbor, or a friend. Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
First-place winner will receive $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100 in both the Judge’s Choice and the People’s Choice categories.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.