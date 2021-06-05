The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Carlos Lawreston McFarlane and Yelizaveta Alexandrovna McFarlane
- Jess L. Driskill III and Dianna Jo Driskill
- Heather Dawn Squires Thomas and Wesley William Squires
- Cortney Allen Kite and Amber Gail Kite Myers
- Shawn Thomas Beeson and Toni Erin Beeson
- Jessica Rose Lindenfeld and Leeland John Lindenfeld
- Melissa Dawn Welter and Bowe James Norris
- Brittany Rosealine Sundell and Michael Paul Sack
