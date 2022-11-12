These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Derek Andrew Briley and Mercedes Deanne Odell
- Paul Ernest Borring Sr. and Stephanie Lea Keller
- Michael Thomas Freeland and Beatriz Fatela Alonso
- Cade Austin Clough and Sierra Hazel Davids
- Trace Jordan Blakeman, of Moorcroft, and Selena Joy Bellika, of Rozet
- Teofilo Garcia Guerra and Brittaney Ann Caldwell
- Zane Travis Minney, of Cheyenne, and LeAnn Whitney, of Maple Valley, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.