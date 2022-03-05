These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Luke Andrew Kelly and Cathy Jo Griffith
- Daniel Scott Godwin and Chessa Nicole Rice, both of Sidney, Montana.
- Tyler Samuel Cox and Brook Renee Chambers
- David James Ocampo and Lisa Marie Moore
- Daniel Thomas Villarreal and Kymberly Mariah Sandate Carrasco
- Christopher Clayton Joubert and Keyara Rose Amen, both of Wright
- Billy Joe Mooso Jr. and Sariah Breanna Huntley
- Zackary Conrad Gustin and Catelynn Danae Ruby, both of Kaycee
- Ralph Valdez and Madianna Elisa Brady Solis
- Zachary Jay Maroney and Amy Lynn Theis
- Scott Wade Mishler and Chenoa Shaun Jeannotte
- Austin Chet Talbert and Trysten Mae Guillen
- Brian Gordon Outzen and Beverly Kay Ellis
- Dakota Allan Sawatis Sr. and Shayleigh Anne Johnson
- Charles Jacob Aghbashian and Alexis Kristine LeBar
- Demanthius Elijah Beasley and Tycie Hope Cao
