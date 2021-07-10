These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County.
They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Mark Lynn Walker and Nichole T’Air Harber
- Tagen James Schmidt and BrettLynn Marie Holfeltz
- Nicholas Anthony Saavedra and Leanna Jacklynn Thara
- Jeffrey Harold Kling and Irma Martha Garcia Vinces
- Kyle Jared Mills of Murray, Utah, and Megan Ann Johnson of Bountiful, Utah
- Micheal Levi Lish and Jessica Fatima Church, both of Lavaca, Arkansas
- Justin Lee Boyd and Vanessa Jean Vandom
- Jeremiah Brandon Tinker and Sarah Jean Gebhart, both of Upton
- Cody Alan Himes-Palmer and Sabrina Lynn Monson, both of Wright
- Lacey Rene Schmidt and Cortney Alan Kite
- Jeremy Miles Weinmeister and Angela Michelle Dunstan
- Steven Ray Conzelman and Rachel LaDawn Hetler
- Jordan Shae Walton and Krista Kay Wanbaugh
