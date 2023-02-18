The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Erin Leigh Strobl Coast and Aaron Loyd Strobl
- Courtney Jean Fischbach and Galal Fischbach
- Sireena Marie Breedlove and Gary Kyle Breedlove
- Dannelle Marie Jakobe and Ryan Andrew Jakobe
- Christopher J. Boiallis and Lauren C. Boiallis
- Arthur Eugene Allen and Kathleen Mary Allen
