These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County.
- Marco Antonio Gaspar and Beverly Sharif Perez Gomez
- Juan Carlos Parra Salinas and Elizabeth Anaiz Perez Manriquez
- Bryce Eric Hauch and Kristine Diane Heckman
- Bryan Lyn Roberts and Stephanie Renee Ward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.