These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Austin Paul Donahoo and Terynn Rae Rogen
- Tyler Brice Moore and Brittney Darlene Murray
- Tanner Ryan Kelting and Paula Jean Andrie
- Stanley Oscar Watt and Nancy Elizabeth Dillie
- Matthew Alick Cross and Adrienne Vera Jundzilo
- Williams James Jeffress and Heather Colleen Cox
