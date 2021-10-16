The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Jovonna Rose Lawrence McGuire and Levi Matthias Lawrence
- Matthew L. James and Sarah L. James
- Gina Ka Dokken Roness and Erick Dokken
- Elizabeth Mary Parker-Chambers and Joshua Cory Chambers
- Linsey Ann Buechler and Damon Pryce Buechler
- Dorothy Francise Shepherd Little and James Elvin Shepherd
- Veronica Ann Manor Ledford and Kelly Joe Manor
