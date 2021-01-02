The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Melissa McElwain and Travis McElwain
- Audra Nadine Diaz and George Anthony Diaz
- Terry Eugene Brown and Camilla Lynne Brown Stevens
- Melissa Kline and Thomas Kline
- Dillon Ramirez and Tiffany Ramirez
