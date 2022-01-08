These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Nathan Aaron Searcey and Emily Rebekah Lutz
- John Crump Sr. and Audrye Jayne Browen-Morrison
- Darrin Joseph Trottier and Debora Kay Smith, both of Wright
- Robert Greggory Hall and Megan Elizabeth Vosahlo
- Joseph William Nelson and Kelly Marie Moline
- Justin Wayne Anderson and Kjerstine Casady Rose Parker, both of Wright
- Blake Thomas Iverson and Maria Ashleigha Mitchell
- Jarrod Lyle Patterson and Alyssa Dawn Ulbricht
- Anthony Scott Popke and Hattie Michelle McVay
- Frank Randell Eugene Lummus and Monica Deanne Murphy-Ivy, both of Newcastle
- Michael Patrick Huddleston and Carla Ann Eide
