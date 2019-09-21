Thunder Basin didn’t play its best football during the win over No. 2 Sheridan Friday night. In fact, there were moments where the top-ranked Bolts looked determined to give one of their biggest rivals a fighting chance.
The Broncs had two big interception returns, a kickoff return, and a converted onside kick at the end of the game, but TBHS still escaped with the 37-30 homecoming victory.
“I think we just established ourselves as truly being a good football team tonight – that last week wasn’t a fluke,” coach Trent Pikula said. “We did a lot of things to try to lose the game, but we pulled it out in the end.”
The rivalry matchup was a game of constant scoring and counterpunches.
Thunder Basin marched straight into the end zone for a touchdown on its opening drive, only to have Sheridan immediately answer with two straight touchdowns – a kickoff return 15 seconds later and a short scoring drive after an interception return down to the 9-yard line to take the 13-7 lead.
That was all before the end of the first quarter and the fast-paced action was only getting started. The Bolts closed the gap to 13-10 a minute into the second with a 22-yard field goal, before the Broncs answered right back, as Garrett Coon rushed 59 yards on one drive to make it 20-10 with 9:19 remaining in the first half.
Coon, who came into the game as the second-leading rusher in the state, gave the Bolts some problems in the first half. The defense was coming too far up field on the outside runs and Coon was able to cut back with ease, Pikula said.
The Bolts exercised their overlooked rushing game on the following drive and punched it into the end zone again to close the gap to 20-17. Tyson Edwards racked up over 30 yards on the drive and eventually pushed the pile for the 2-yard touchdown with 4:58 remaining.
Thunder Basin had an ominous start to the second half. Still trailing by three, the Broncs forced and recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, but the Bolts got out of the jam with a big three and out.
They were in the end zone five plays later, giving them the 24-20 lead after 14 straight points. Tanner Richards sparked the drive with a reaching one-handed catch and run for 47 yards. Edwards capped it, following his linemen through a gaping hole for the 10-yard touchdown.
When the next game-changing play went Bolts’ way, it looked like they might be able to close the game out. Dalton McInerney came flying off the edge to force a strip sack on Sheridan’s next drive and the Bolts recovered inside the red zone.
However, the Broncs somehow turned the situation into six points of their own. One play after quarterback Mason Hamilton got away with a dangerous shovel pass, Coon picked off a forced throw and outran the Bolts for the 96-yard touchdown return.
It was a haymaker that would’ve doomed many teams, but Thunder Basin responded with its second five-minute scoring drive of the game to regain the lead. Hamilton showed no ill signs from his pick on the previous drive and delivered two well-placed throws in a row – one to Blaine Allen and the second to Dyse Shepard from 9 yards out for the touchdown.
Thunder Basin still led 30-27 when the fourth quarter arrived, and with it, another big special teams play. This time it was the Bolts who caught a break. The fourth-down snap rolled past the punter and by the time he could pick it up, Caleb Driskill was right in his face for the huge hit.
That set the Bolts up at Sheridan’s 26 yard-line and it only took two plays to score what looked like the insurance touchdown. Allen took the offense inside the 10 with an 18-yard reception, before Edwards scored his third touchdown of the night to go ahead 37-27.
The Broncs just wouldn’t go away, though. They only had 2 minutes 41 seconds remaining after a time-consuming field goal, but things got interesting after converting a crucial onside kick.
Sheridan took advantage of prevent defense for two quick first downs, before a big face mask penalty on Driskill gave the Broncs real hope. On what would’ve been the final play of the game, Sheridan completed a 25-yard pass, which turned into a 40-yard play with the penalty.
That gave the Broncs an untimed down with zeros on the clock and 25 yards to go, but Colton Randall broke up the pass on the final play to seal the 37-30 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.