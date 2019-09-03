Wyoming coach is due $100,000 bonus for upset over Missouri
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri 37-31.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bohl’s contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday’s victory in Laramie was the first such victory for Bohl, who is in the third year of a seven-year contract.
The last time Wyoming beat a Power Five team was in 2008, a victory over Tennessee.
Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards.
Federer can be oldest male Slam semifinalist since Connors
NEW YORK — Roger Federer resumes his bid for his first U.S. Open title in 11 years with a quarterfinal under the lights at night against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest male Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open.
Federer’s potential path to the final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
That’s because Federer is a combined 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. He is 6-0 on hard courts against Dimitrov, 17-0 against Stan Wawrinka and 3-0 against Daniil Medvedev.
Wawrinka, the 2016 champion in New York, takes on the fifth-seeded Medvedev in the afternoon Tuesday.
Serena Williams will test her right ankle after rolling it and tries to return to the semifinals when she plays Wang Qiang. Elina Svitolina meets Johanna Konta in another women’s quarterfinal.
Alabama players enjoyed watching Jalen Hurts’ Oklahoma debut
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Some Alabama players kept an eye on former teammate Jalen Hurts’ debut as Oklahoma’s quarterback.
They came away pleased, but not really surprised.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, meanwhile, said he didn’t get to watch the fourth-ranked Sooners’ 49-31 romp over Houston Sunday night.
“I didn’t see the game last night. We work on Sunday nights,” Saban said Monday. “But I hear he played extremely well and did an outstanding job, and that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit. And we’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process, but now that he’s having success as well.”
Hurts was a two-year starter for the Tide, who lost his job to 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa. He endeared himself to Alabama fans and teammates by staying put throughout last season instead of jumping ship to preserve a second year of eligibility.
Then he became a huge college football free agent as a graduate transfer, and had a monster Oklahoma debut. Hurts completed 20 of 23 passes for 332 yards and gained another 176 yards on the ground.
Tide cornerback Trevon Diggs talked to Hurts before that first game in Norman.
“He was excited to play, happy to play,” Diggs said. “I feel like he showed up.”
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy watched the game from his room.
“I’m happy for him. He did a great job, both passing and running,” Jeudy said. “Six touchdowns, that’s unbelievable. But that’s what Jalen does, so I’m very happy for him.”
Hurts staying at Alabama through the season paid huge dividends for the Tide. He came off the bench to replace an injured Tagovailoa and lead a comeback win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
“I think that Jalen set a great example when he was here, when he was a player,” Saban said. “He was a good leader. He was a good performer. And I also think when things didn’t go his way he showed a lot of character as a person to continue to try to improve himself and do everything he could to help his team.
“And in this day and age you don’t often see that.”
