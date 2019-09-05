Campbell County High School has two very different quarterbacks with different strengths they can bring to the field for the Camels.
Ashten Johnson, the back-up and a senior, transferred from Thunder Basin High School last season and couldn’t play varsity for a year.
“I just wanted a fresh start so I came back over here,” Johnson said. “And I also really wanted to graduate in purple and gold.”
Johnson is a shorter, heavier quarterback, but he has some “shake” to him, as coach Andrew Rose describes his athletic ability to evade the defense.
He has the football intelligence and leadership qualities that made him successful in the opening game, where he forced the only points the Camels scored on his only drive in a 41-7 loss to Cheyenne East when the starter went down with a cramp.
“It was phenomenal. In the moment I was just super excited, but after it was just crazy to think (that) ‘I threw a touchdown pass,’” said Johnson, who is in his first year playing the quarterback position.
He finished the game throwing 2-for-3 for 39 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
“I knew if I just went out there and was confident and did what I needed to do, that it was bound to happen,” he said.
Kaden Race, on the other hand, is quicker on his feet and can sling a football. His stat line in the first game was 3-for-11 passing with 17 yards through the air, and 8 yards rushing. Those numbers were due to asking Race to do too much, Rose said.
Race is a baseball player first. He wants to play college baseball and he took a year off from football last season to play fall baseball. The American Legion Roughriders don’t have fall baseball this season, but Race said he would’ve played Camel football anyway in his junior season.
“I made a commitment last year. I told all the guys I didn’t play with my sophomore year that whatever happened baseball season, I was still going to go out and play football with them,” Race said. “I just missed playing.”
Rose said Race will get the start again Friday at Natrona County High School, the defending Class 4A state champs.
“We’re going to keep Ashten in our hip pocket. He ended up being a baller for us last week,” Rose said.
“Ashten’s conservative when it comes to throwing the ball, because he doesn’t have the strongest arm. He’s got a smart football mind. He’s not going to try to force anything. He’s going to make a smart throw,” Rose said. “Kaden has no ceiling when it comes to throwing the football, so he’s going to go for it.”
CCHS goes into Friday’s game against the Mustangs winless against them in the last three seasons.
Other notes
- Some starting players on the team were borderline ineligible to play this week due to academic issues. However, Rose said they are getting extra work in the mornings and should be able to play if they get their grades in check.
- Colter Rankin, a two-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines, is no longer on the team.
