The University of Wyoming men’s basketball program signed six players to its 2020-21 recruiting class on Wednesday, and Rivals.com has ranked it the No. 1 class in the Mountain West Conference.
The class, which includes three high school prospects and three junior college players, was also ranked tied for No. 53 in the country by Rivals.
“In a short period of time and under less than ideal circumstances, with COVID-19, our staff was able to assemble a tremendous recruiting class,” first-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said in a statement. “We identified the areas where we need improvement in order to compliment the returning players and build upon the momentum they created at the end of the season.
“One area we are focusing on is our perimeter shooting. With our style of play, it is important to be both efficient and effective shooting the ball from the perimeter.”
Assistant coach and Gillette native Sundance Wicks said he and the coaching staff talked to recruits on the phone, gave virtual tours, FaceTimed recruits and used other communication methods to recruit while not being able to have athletes on campus for official visits.
Wicks was hired in late March, and he and the coaching staff hit the virtual recruiting trail as soon as possible to sign the new coaching regime’s first class.
“I think the biggest thing when it comes to recruiting during the COVID-19 stuff (is) are you taking advantage of the resources that you have at your fingertips?” Wicks said. “You got to put yourself in the position of the kid. If the kid can’t come to campus, how do you make them feel like they got a visit?”
He said that while difficult, all schools are dealing with the same circumstances with recruiting.
“If you look for excuses in this time, if you look for the excuse like, ‘Oh well, it’s just a different time. We can’t get the kids to campus,’ and you use that as an out, well then you’re probably not going to be as effective,” Wicks said.
The signees are junior college players Drake Jeffries, Eoin Nelson and Drew LaMont, and high school seniors Xavier DuSell, Graham Ike and Marcus Williams.
“It’s not just recruiting to space the classes out. It’s recruiting talented players at each position to make sure that you’ve got depth at each spot,” Wicks said. “I think we really hit all the needs in those areas by being able to provide depth at each spot, quality depth, as well as building for the future.”
- Jeffries is a 6-foot-5 guard and Illinois native who played for Indian Hills Community College in Iowa this past season. He shot 45% from 3-point range and hit 86 3-point buckets. He has two years of NCAA eligibility.
- Nelson is a 6-foot-10 forward from Ireland who last played for Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado. He has three seasons of eligibility left.
- LaMont is a 6-foot-8 forward who comes to Wyoming from Indian River State College in Florida. He averaged 12.8 points a game and is eligible for two more seasons.
- DuSell, a 6-foot-4 guard from Scottsdale, Arizona, is a three-star ranked high school prospect by Rivals who averaged 14 points per game in his senior season.
- Ike is a 6-foot-9 forward from Aurora, Colorado. He also is a three-star prospect coming off his senior high school season.
- Williams is a 6-foot-2 guard from Dickinson, Texas. Williams, also a three-star rated player, averaged 21.4 points per game and 7.3 assists this past season.
“My staff and I are extremely excited about the talent of this recruiting class combining with the ever-growing abilities of the returning players to make a team to be reckoned with,” Linder said in the statement. “Cowboy fans should be excited about the days to come and mark their calendars to watch these fine young men when they return to the Double A to showcase their talents.”
