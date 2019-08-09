Broncos’ tight end and former Campbell County High School quarterback Austin Fort tore his ACL Thursday night in an NFL preseason game in Seattle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning.
He left the game after making a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Fort immediately grabbed at his knee after planting his foot and had to be carted off the field.
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Fort would get an MRI in Denver after the game.
Fort had the longest reception of the game, good enough for the second most receiving yards on the team in the Broncos’ second preseason game. He was only thrown to once.
Fort played quarterback for the Camels his junior and senior high school seasons before playing at the University of Wyoming, switching to the tight end position.
(0) comments
