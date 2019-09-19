1 of Brown’s accusers has met with NFL
Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault tell The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case.
A spokesman for the district attorney’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, said: “Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown. Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.”
The allegations by Britney Taylor made against Brown in a civil lawsuit became known days before the four-time All-Pro wide receiver made his debut with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Taylor had a meeting with the NFL this week.
FIFA hopeful Iran lifts ban on women fans
ZURICH — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised hopes that Iran will lift a ban on women entering soccer stadiums before a World Cup qualifying game next month.
Attention on the ban intensified when a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, died this month after setting herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium and believed she faced six months in prison.
Infantino said in a statement Thursday “now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match.”
Iran, the top-ranked team in Asia, hosts Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Oct. 10.
Infantino has been urging Iran’s government to lift the 40-year ban imposed after the Islamic Revolution.
FIFA’s statutes prohibit discrimination by member federations, and could allow for Iran to be suspended from international soccer.
“Our position is clear and firm. Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran,” said the FIFA president, who previously got assurances at a March 2018 meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.
Iran briefly relaxed its rule last November when hundreds of women were selected to attend the Tehran stadium for the Asian Champions League final second leg game.
Infantino’s latest attempt to put pressure on Iran did not impress the Open Stadiums women’s group which is campaigning to end the ban.
“This is even softer than previous letter to Iran and still is talking only about worldcup qualification matches,” the group said on its Twitter account. “Sahar’s death and activists in danger didn’t change FIFA’s action, they need process and steps for any actions!”
