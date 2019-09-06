The Thunder Basin High School tennis team had its hands full Thursday in Cheyenne for a pair of duals.
The Bolts took on Cheyenne Central High School to start the day, with the boys notching an impressive win and the girls getting over-matched by a very good team.
The second dual against Cheyenne East was more of the same, with the boys having success while the girls struggled.
“I was happy with the boys’ play overall today,” coach Paul Stevens said. “They were gutting out some close matches that would’ve been in the loss column last year.”
Stevens added that his singles players have been standouts lately. Jack Voigt won his No. 1 singles match against Central after his opponent withdrew with cramps and then he went on to win a three-set match against East to finish the day.
Jordan Klaasen, Thunder Basin’s No. 2 singles player, also had a big day, winning 6-1, 7-5 against Central and then dominating his East opponent 6-0, 6-0.
“Both my boys singles players are really showing their maturity,” Stevens said. “It’s nice to see them get some wins under their belts, because they’ve worked hard for those.”
The Bolts won all five matches during the dual against East. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Joel Klaasen and Mason Miller was the only TBHS doubles team to go undefeated Friday, as they won both matches in two sets.
On the girls side, Stevens is still moving pieces around to find the right starting lineup. He said he forewarned his team prior to Friday that he “was throwing a curveball at them,” which meant he made two lineups for the duals.
Stevens knew Central was going to be a really tough matchup for his team and he was right. The Indians didn’t surrender a single set in five matches, though Alexa Kuhbacher and Autumn Lund forced a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.
The dual against East was more disappointing for Stevens, because it was a team he felt the Bolts could compete with and beat. However, the No. 1 doubles team of Kim Kern and Alyson Borchers were the only ones to find success, winning 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
“I still have a little bit of youth and inexperience in some places on the (girls) team,” Stevens said. “But they’re still playing hard. They’re not getting down on themselves.”
The Bolts will finish their road trip Friday at Cheyenne South at noon and then Laramie at 4 p.m.
