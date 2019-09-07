It took the Camels a quarter to get warmed up against the defending Class 4A state champions.
Campbell County High School (0-2) gave up 34-straight points in the opening 13 minutes to Natrona County High School (2-0). For the rest of the second quarter, the Camels didn’t give up a point and scored two touchdowns of their own to make the score 34-14 at half time.
“Last week it took us about a whole half to come out and get things started,” Camels head coach Andrew Rose said. “We’re moving in the right direction. We just had a couple of big plays get busted on us. Just making mental errors.”
Though the Camels threatened to bring the game within two possessions at the start of the third quarter, they couldn’t maintain the second quarter run, and they fell 47-28 at No. 1 Natrona.
“We know we can stick with any team if we play at our full potential,” quarterback Kaden Race said. “If we play 100 percent, then we’re going to be just fine. And that’s what we just thought, that we could hang with those guys no doubt.”
Running back Vijay Pitter, who ended with three touchdowns in the game, broke scoring for the Camels with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Will Miller set Pitter up with a 60-yard reception, and the touchdown cut the lead to 34-7 with 9:36 to play in the second quarter.
Later in the second, Xander Beeson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Race. Zach Wilcox set the play up with a 37-yard reception of his own. The touchdown cut Natrona’s lead to 20.
When CCHS came out of the locker room for the second half, the team forced a 3-and-out, and then ran down the field and came within 3 yards of scoring to bring the game within two possessions. But they were stopped on fourth down, and Natrona flipped around and tacked on two more unanswered touchdowns to make the score 47-14 late in the third quarter.
“That one was a tough one to swallow. We just had a mental error. We didn’t get a motion we needed,” Rose said about the play that could’ve make the score 34-21.
The Camels weren’t finished, and Pitter scored 18-yard, and 3-yard rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score 47-28 after the Mustangs went into victory formation.
Pitter coughed up a fumble on the first play of the game to give Natrona an early touchdown in the first half a minute of play. He went on to lead the Camels with over 180 rushing yards on 20 carries, and a long run of 65 yards.
It was his first game with three touchdowns, he said.
“Any mistakes I make I just put it behind me,” Pitter said. “I move on from it and make another play.”
Desmond Medina had an interception in the Camels own end zone during the second quarter to give the Camels possession of the ball and keep a comeback run alive.
Race finished completing 16-35 passes for 274 total yards, a touchdown pass, and two interceptions. The junior quarterback threw 3-11 for 17 yards last game.
He said he was starting to change his throwing motion from baseball to football.
“Just kind of broke that habit,” Race said. “The first week it was just the jitters trying to stay calm.”
Miller, who played in the JV game Saturday morning as well, led the team with 97 receiving yards on four catches, including the longest catch of the night with his 60-yard reception.
The Camels are 0-2 after two weeks, and played the No. 4 and No. 1 team in the state right off the bat.
Campbell County lost to Natrona 58-6 last season and 76-6 in 2017.
Rose said he was glad the Camels get that top competition right away.
“We’re really kind of testing our metal early,” Rose said. “I’d rather get those teams out of the way so when it comes time later on and your in the postseason, you now exactly how to plan to play those teams.”
The Camels are scheduled to play the Laramie Planesmen in the home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I think this is going to be the perfect home game opener for us,” Rose said. “I’m beyond excited to get into our home field, home fans, and rock the house a little bit.”
It took the Camels a quarter to get warmed up against the defending Class 4A state champions.
Campbell County High School (0-2) gave up 34-straight points in the opening 13 minutes to Natrona County High School (2-0). For the rest of the second quarter, the Camels didn’t give up a point and scored two touchdowns of their own to make the score 34-14 at half time.
“Last week it took us about a whole half to come out and get things started,” Camels head coach Andrew Rose said. “We’re moving in the right direction. We just had a couple of big plays get busted on us. Just making mental errors.”
Though the Camels threatened to bring the game within two possessions at the start of the third quarter, they couldn’t maintain the second quarter run, and they fell 47-28 at No. 1 Natrona.
Running back Vijay Pitter, who ended with three touchdowns in the game, broke scoring for the Camels with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Will Miller set Pitter up with a 62-yard reception, and the touchdown cut the lead to 34-7 with 9:36 to play in the second quarter.
Later in the second, Xander Beeson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Race. Zach Wilcox set the play up with a 37-yard reception of his own. The touchdown cut Natrona’s lead to 20.
When CCHS came out of the locker room for the second half, the team forced a 3-and-out, and then ran down the field and came within 3 yards of scoring to bring the game within two possessions. But they were stopped on fourth down, and Natrona flipped around and tacked on two more unanswered touchdowns to make the score 47-14 late in the third quarter.
“That one was a tough one to swallow. We just had a mental error. We didn’t get a motion we needed,” Rose said about the play that could’ve make the score 34-21.
The Camels weren’t finished, and Pitter scored 18-yard, and 3-yard rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score 47-28 after the Mustangs went into victory formation.
Pitter coughed up a fumble on the first play of the game to give Natrona an early touchdown in the first half a minute of play. He went on to lead the Camels with over 100 rushing yards, and a long run of 52 yards.
Desmond Medina had an interception in the Camels own end zone during the second quarter to give the Camels possession of the ball and keep a comeback run alive.
The Camels are 0-2 after two weeks, and played the No. 4 and No. 1 team in the state right off the bat.
Campbell County lost to Natrona 58-6 last season and 76-6 in 2017.
Rose said he was glad the Camels get that top competition right away.
“We’re really kind of testing our metal early,” Rose said. “I’d rather get those teams out of the way so when it comes time later on and your in the postseason, you now exactly how to plan to play those teams.”
The Camels are scheduled to play the Laramie Planesmen in the home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I think this is going to be the perfect home game opener for us,” Rose said. “I’m beyond excited to get into our home field, home fans, and rock the house a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.