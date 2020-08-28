The long-awaited season opener came with just about everything fans could ask for Friday night when the fifth-ranked Thunder Basin High School football team faced off against preseason No. 2 Cheyenne East at home.
Both teams started slowly and found themselves in a 7-7 deadlock at halftime. But the second half consisted of big play after big play from both sides.
The final one was the biggest, as senior receiver Ty Myers hauled in a diving catch in the end zone with 37 seconds left to give TBHS the wild 34-28 victory.
“That was a very long game, but that’s what football is all about is games like that,” said senior running back Jaxon Pikula, who finished with 196 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. “I was so excited, so nervous. It felt like my first game again.”
The game-winning touchdown throw from quarterback Ryan Baker to Myers capped a second half in which both teams were going punch for punch. There were big defensive stops, long touchdowns to go along with good and bad play on special teams.
Coach Trent Pikula said senior Sergio Pelayo wasn’t sure about his role coming into this season after missing last year with a back injury. He found that role just a few minutes into the third quarter, following a quick touchdown drive by the Thunderbirds to start the second half.
In the huddle, Pelayo said his coaches were telling him to take the kick return to the right side of the field. But that didn’t happen. Pelayo initially followed his blockers, but saw the field open up to his left and flew down the left sideline for the momentum-changing touchdown.
It was Pelayo’s first varsity touchdown and what a big one it was to tie the game at 14.
There was only the slimmest margin of separation in the fourth quarter, after the third ended in a 14-14 tie. Jaxon Pikula carried the ball five straight times to start the first drive of the fourth quarter, before Baker threw his first big-time varsity touchdown.
A recovered fumble and then a false start put the Bolts into a third-and-22 position, but Baker reared back and hit Myers in the same corner of the end zone he would later visit for the game-winning touchdown. That gave the Bolts their first lead of the game at 21-14 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
But with a quarterback like Graedyn Buell on the other sideline, a seven-point lead is never safe. East scored four plays later, with Buell bombing a 45-yard pass down the field and then capping the drive with a sideline-to-sideline run for the 34-yard touchdown.
The next touchdown was scored due to pure determination from Jaxon Pikula. From inside Cheyenne’s red zone, Pikula busted through a gap in the line, broke a tackle and then dragged three East defenders into the end zone with 3:38 on the clock.
The Bolts missed the extra point attempt, which looked like huge miscue the way East was moving the ball. Sure enough, Buell and the Thunderbirds drove 67 yards in just over a minute, capped by an 11-yard touchdown reception by Jackson Hesford.
That put TBHS in the unenviable position of trailing 28-27 with just 2:27 on the clock. While Buell is in his fourth year as a starter, Baker was starting his first meaningful varsity game Friday. But the TBHS junior handled the game-winning drive like a veteran.
Baker completed his first two passes for 25 yards, before lofting the game-winning ball down the right sideline to Myers. Myers, who prides himself in making those tough catches, said it was the highlight of his football career.
Next Friday the Bolts hit the road for the first time to face Rock Springs, which beat Campbell County High School 35-6 Friday night.
