After taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals zeroed in on their biggest hole on defense with their third-round pick, taking inside linebacker Logan Wilson from the University of Wyoming.
Coach Zach Taylor’s staff got familiar with Wilson while coaching at the Senior Bowl and identified him as an early-round pick.
“We certainly identified linebacker as a position of need, somebody we needed to add at some point,” Taylor said. “Logan was certainly one of those guys we put in that top tier right away.”
Wilson is a 6-foot-1, 241-pound inside linebacker who is projected to be a significant contributor for Cincinnati’s defense. He was a three-year captain for the Cowboys and had 10 career interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.
In the sixth round, the New England Patriots took Cash Maluia, a 6-foot, 248-pound inside linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.