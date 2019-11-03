Thunder Basin High School entered the regional volleyball tournament as the hottest team in the 4A East Conference.
The Bolts posted a 10-0 record in conference play during the regular season, but were upended by Laramie for the second straight season Friday.
Last season it was in the regional championship. This year it was in the semifinal, as the Plainsmen beat Thunder Basin in four sets. TBHS finished the tournament as consolation champs, third place.
The Bolts bounced back well after the loss to Laramie, winning the loser-out match against Natrona County in four sets to punch their ticket to the state tournament. That set up the third-place match against Cheyenne Central.
Thunder Basin made quick work of the Indians to win their only three-set match of the tournament for bronze, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21.
“Friday wasn’t our best play of the season, which stinks because you really can’t have off days at this point in the year,” TBHS coach Wenett Martin said. “The good news is that we responded and played well (Saturday).”
TBHS used a quick start to get rolling against Central in the first set. Rigan McInerney, Gabby Drube and Elsa Clark all smashed early kills before a quick set over the net by Chastin Martin surprised the Indians for the 6-2 lead.
A couple errors by the Bolts allowed Central to close the gap to 8-6, but they answered with a quick six-point run. McInerney had an ace along the way, before Joelie Spelts and Elsa Clark secured the 14-6 lead with back-to-back kills.
The rest of the set was evenly played at 11 points apiece, which meant the Bolts ended with the comfortable 25-17 win. Martin set Spelts perfectly on a slide play for the winning kill.
The Bolts pulled away midway through the second set, but Central rallied to apply some pressure. McInerney had two kills to take the early lead before Clark and Spelts followed up with kills of their own for a 7-4 lead.
Thunder Basin kept Central at bay for much of the second set. Nelson served up an ace for a 9-5 lead and McInerney had a block to make it 12-7, but then the Indians mounted a comeback.
They continued to erase the lead until it was tied at 21. Then the Bolts responded with four straight points to seal the win. McInerney came up huge during the stretch, pounding a pair of kills and serving an ace on set point to wrap up the 25-21 win.
Brooke Conklin provided the spark early in the third set. She had three kills in a flash as the Bolts took a 5-1 lead, then added another one for a 6-3 lead.
The Indians closed the gap to 9-8, until Thunder Basin put the match on ice with another big scoring run. Clark had a pair of kills along the way and then a Drube block pushed the lead up to 14-9.
The advantage swelled to 20-12 on an ace by Drube and a nice tip by Spelts, but Central wouldn’t give up. A big run made things interesting, but the Bolts finally sent the Indians home with a huge kill by Drube for another 25-21 win.
Getting to the consolation championship ensured a trip to state, but there is a big difference between being the third or fourth seed. With the win over Central, the Bolts will avoid defending champ Kelly Walsh until a potential meeting in the title match.
Thunder Basin didn’t expect to find itself in a win-or-go-home match instead of the championship Saturday. However, Martin said she was proud of how her team reacted when things didn’t go as planned.
“When push comes to shove and these girls really want something, they get it done,” she said. “If it wasn’t the (No.) 1 spot, by God we were going to come home with third.”
