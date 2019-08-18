Tennis
CCHS tennis takes victories in straight sets
In a week of many firsts for the 2019 fall high school sports season, Camels tennis began play in Torrington on Saturday and won every match in straight sets over the Trailblazers.
Senior Miles Veyna beat Brian Fenn in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0, and the CCHS No. 1 doubles team of juniors Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won 6-0, 6-3.
The No. 2 Campbell County High School singles player Tanner Lemm won his sets 6-1, 6-0.
CCHS sophomores Jason Fink and Logan Dymond won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles, and Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison, also entering 10th grade, won 6-0, 6-3.
Head coach Mark Miessler said the girls didn’t play Saturday, but this is the first year since CCHS split that the Camels have had a full team of eight female players. The teams next play next Friday against Cody and Powell at CCHS.
Mixed results for Bolts tennis in Torrington
The first matches of the season arrived Saturday for the Thunder Basin High School tennis team. On the boys side, the Bolts were dominant, but the girls team struggled against their 3A opponents from Torrington.
Jackson Voigt and Jordan Klaasen both won in straight sets in their singles matches, although Voigt was forced to win a tiebreaker to get the No. 1 singles victory. The results in the doubles matches were very similar, with Thunder Basin not losing a single set.
Joel Klaasen and Mason Miller won the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-1, while Isaac Lags and Carson Hanson won by the same score in the No. 2 spot.
The Bolts completed the clean sweep with a win in No. 2 doubles, as Matt Mobley and Luke Lass claimed two 6-1 sets.
The Bolts could only win one match on the girls side, though, as Kim Kern and Kinsley Larson beat Torrington’s No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 6-3.
“I’d say for the most part, (the boys) took care of business,” head coach Paul Stevens said. “(The girls) did alright. … I think they’ll do well once they’ve got a few more matches under their belts.”
Soccer
Pronghorn women leave Montana with 2-1 victory
Gillette College Women’s Soccer won its scrimmage Saturday 2-1 at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
Pronghorn freshman Liliana Hernandez scored the first goal of the game in the second half before Molly Fehringer scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal against the Fighting Saints.
Hernandez had an assist on the second goal.
Carroll College’s Hannah Mitchell scored her team’s only goal in the second period to make the final score 2-1.
Gillette College goaltender Nia Trejo saved nine of 10 shots on goal.
In the first game of the Montana road trip Thursday, the Pronghorns lost 5-0.
“The girls responded today. They were full of energy the entire game and supportive, and they really got after it,” head coach Nate Ulness said about the two games against four-year universities. “To pick up a win, that’s a good luck for them, and to get some recruiting opportunities as well.”
The Pronghorns play their first game on their new turf field Thursday against Utah State University-Eastern.
Late goal sinks the Gillette College men’s team
The season’s first road trip was on Saturday for the Gillette College men’s soccer team, which traveled to Helena, Montana for its third preseason game.
The Pronghorns won their first two exhibitions 1-0 and 3-1, but another victory wasn’t in the cards against Carroll College.
The game was in a scoreless deadlock right until the final minutes, when a deadly counter attack by Carroll College snatched the potential win or tie away from Gillette. The attacker pushed the ball past Pronghorn goalie Thomas Watson on the break with about eight minutes remaining and had a wide open net to shoot at for the 1-0 win.
The loss moves the Pronghorns to 2-1 in the preseason, but they don’t have to wait long for a chance to get back on the winning track. They’ll wrap up the preseason schedule on Sunday when they face off against the University of Providence at 11 a.m. in Great Falls, Montana.
— News Record Staff
