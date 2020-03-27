Locker rooms and training facilities are empty at local high schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student athletes can’t do anything but stay in shape with at-home workouts. All are waiting for the April 6 deadline for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to decide whether they have a spring season at all.
“This is my 12th year teaching, 11th year coaching, and I guess I’ve never dealt with anything like this,” said Tanner Kelting, a Thunder Basin High School girls outdoor track and field coach and Twin Spruce Junior High physical education teacher. “It’s hard because you want to be with your kids at school and you want to be with your athletes at practice.
“These athletes and these kids put in a lot of time. We put in a lot of time, and now it’s just stopped.”
Some of the spring sports teams have began tryouts and some practice before their seasons came to a sudden halt.
Campbell County girls soccer coach Stephanie Stuber said that her Camels team was already shaping up when the decision to suspend the season came.
“It was nuts. We were having some really good days with the kids. We made it all the way through the tryout session,” she said. “We checked out jerseys, and then the next day we really never got to come back.”
The continued increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming suggests the season may at least be further suspended. Initially, the Wyoming high school sports suspension was set to go through March 28, but it was pushed back when state schools were suspended.
Some surrounding states have announced their spring seasons won’t start until later than April 6. The Montana High School Association announced a re-evaluation date for April 13, Nebraska’s sports are suspended through May 1 and South Dakota’s sports are canceled through May 3.
Many local high school coaches also are teachers in the Campbell County School District, and they have been preparing for online teaching if that decision is made. The cancellation of school through April 3 (to return April 6) basically was a two-week extension of spring break for CCSD students.
As part of the sports moratorium, WSHAA has mandated that no practices happen during the suspension and that, “if and when we do resume spring sports, we will hold to the nine-day practice rule and will count any (previously held) practices,” according to its website.
Coaches have been urging athletes to stay in shape and practice by themselves during their off time. Many have sent out workouts and checked in with their players during the extended spring break.
“(It’s) pretty much low-key. I mean, trying to just give the kids some stuff they can do at their house so they can stay in shape just for when the time comes to get back into practice so they’re not completely out of shape,” Kelting said.
With a shorter season, there could be more games scheduled in a short amount of time to make up for lost dates and meets, but nothing has been decided yet.
The track and field regional meets are set for May 15-16 and the regional soccer tournaments for May 14-16, giving athletes a little more a month to get ready for the postseason if the seasons reopen April 6.
Another possibility could be dragging the season out into the summer, but CCHS track and field coach Micah Christensen said that possibility is a long shot.
“That’s another unprecedented thing. (WHSAA) would have to essentially say, ‘We’re going to put our state meet into the summer,’ which I don’t see that happening either,” Christensen said. “Outside of the regular school year, then it gets into kids doing things on their own, club (sports) and things like that.”
For Thunder Basin High School girls soccer coach Lyle Foster, the hardest part is knowing that players who only do one sport may not get a chance to play the sport they’ve been training for all year.
“They put in work all season long, in the offseason, training and conditioning and all of those things, and then they don’t get to do it,” said Foster, whose Bolts girls team won the Class 4A state title last season. “It is disappointing when you put that much work into your skill, into your craft.”
