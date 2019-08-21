In just the third year of existence, the Gillette College soccer program now has one of the best junior college facilities in the state.
The project that spanned over 10 weeks and cost more than $2 million is now complete and Gillette College is home to a new turf field.
“We’re lucky enough in our third year to get our own field here, so it’s amazing. Just the atmosphere of coming out of your locker room and having your home field there,” said men’s coach Saber Garcia. “Hopefully, it’s going to bring some fans to come watch and hopefully get excited about soccer and how it’s been growing in Gillette.”
Both the men’s and women’s teams held their first practices on the turf Tuesday following a meeting concerning impact testing and concussions that deemed the field ready for use. Players were in high spirits when they finally hit the field for practice.
“I think this is really amazing, especially in a community like this. I heard Wyoming wasn’t really a big soccer place, but it’s going to get bigger and bigger,” sophomore defender Isaack Shire said.
The Gillette College women were practicing for their first game Thursday as well.
Both teams played in Montana last week, and sophomore Kelsey Hogan described how nice it was to come back to a new turf home field.
“In Montana, we played on (two) grass fields, which were fine, but coming back and playing on this brand new turf field, it’s like playing on pillows,” Hogan said. “The pace of the ball moves quicker. It’s going to be great this year. I’m super jacked that it’s finished.”
The new field, which is located just south of the Pronghorn Center, is the only one in the state that was purely built for soccer, Garcia said.
Other junior college soccer teams in Wyoming typically play on the local high school football fields, which are usually turf but not true soccer fields. Laramie County Community College, a largely successful program, has a grass field specifically for soccer.
Gillette College’s field doesn’t have lines every five yards or end zones painted a different color. Instead, the only lines are around the 18-yard and penalty boxes, the perimeter of the field and the midfield line, which is broken up by a huge Pronghorn logo in the center of the field.
There also are no stadium lights, so all the games will be played during daylight hours.
“I’ve only been here for a year and (the program) has grown stupendously. It’s amazing how much it’s grown,” sophomore striker Jordan Milby said. “Last year we were playing some games on the grass fields behind Thunder Basin (High School) with like five fans.”
The construction of the new field is a sign of growth within the soccer programs and Garcia thinks it should catapult the progress further by drawing in recruits. It’s also a testament to the growth of soccer in the community with financial buy-in from local governments to build it.
Half of the $2 million for the field came from Campbell County and the other half came from the Campbell County Public Recreation District.
One justification was that Pronghorn soccer won’t be the field’s only use. Gillette College will get priority during its fall season, but Campbell County Parks and Recreation, and other teams in the community, will use it in the offseason.
For now, however, the Pronghorns will have free reign. The first regular season games are at home Thursday against Utah State University-Eastern and Gillette College will be trying to make a statement.
“On a turf field like this, it’s going to be a good time. First game on Thursday, we’re all looking forward to it. All the players are excited,” Shire said. “We’re the first team to play on this field, so we’re thinking about going undefeated on this field.”
The women’s game starts at 3 p.m., before the men take the field at 5:30 p.m.
