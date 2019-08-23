The Gillette College men’s soccer team’s regular season opener ended with a bang, but not the kind one might expect.
The Pronghorns and Utah State University-Eastern battled for 88 scoreless minutes Thursday evening before a lightning delay ended the game 0-0.
Gillette head coach Saber Garcia said the lightning monitor from Thunder Basin High School’s weather system still measured the local activity at a level 10 at 7:45 p.m. At that point, there wasn’t enough daylight for a required five-minute warmup after the delay, the final two minutes of regulation and an overtime period.
Most of the game, and the first half especially, was a tale of near misses for the Pronghorns. They were more dangerous in the first half with a strong wind at their backs, but even in the second half there were other chances to score a win.
“If we finished, we would’ve won,” Garcia said. “But we’re creating the opportunities, so I’m not going to get on them too much for not finding the net.”
Garcia thinks the scoring touch is going to come, but it just wasn’t there Thursday. The Pronghorns will want two particular opportunities back from the first half, especially after controlling the ball for much of the time.
Twelve minutes in, sophomore striker Jordan Milby received a perfect cross from Martin Soto on the left side of the field. Milby’s run brought him right onto the floated pass, but he missed wide left on the volley from 8 yards out.
The other chance that went begging came on a Pronghorn break with about 30 seconds until halftime. Freshman Leno Degaetano pounced on the loose ball following a shot, but USU-Eastern somehow kept it out.
Degaetano took three cracks at, but two were blocked by sprawling defenders and the other was saved by the goalkeeper on the ground. Garcia said he wanted to see a couple o more shots on goal with the wind at his team’s back, but thought the team played well other than that.
The top defensive play of the first half was made just minutes into the game. A Golden Eagle attacker had pushed the ball past the goalkeeper and into free space, but decided to roll it to a teammate and Gillette’s Shey Rearick made a great clearance to save the goal.
The difference the wind was making became apparent following halftime. The Pronghorns were playing lights-out defense, but were having to do a lot of it since USU-Eastern had the wind at its back.
Despite the Golden Eagles’ size advantage up front, Gillette College’s back line held up to almost every challenge. Sophomores Rearick and Isaack Shire closed off everything in the middle of the field, while Zach Milliron and Francisco Ulloa Tapia locked down the wings.
When the Eagles managed to slip by them, Gillette was saved multiple times by sophomore goalie Jayden Parsons, who has recently returned from injury. His top save came with about 20 minutes to play, diving to his left to stop a curling effort from outside the box.
Juan Martinez nearly gave the Pronghorns the winner midway through the second half in his first career start. He made a big jump to reach a cross in the box, but the keeper got a finger on the head shot to tip it over the net.
Milby and Joey Antonovich also had an opportunity to win the game in the second half, but Gillette College will start the regular season with a 0-0 draw.
