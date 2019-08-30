It was a story of two completely different halves as the Campbell County High School football started their season at Cheyenne East on Friday night.
In the first half, the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds exposed the Camels in the air. By the end of the first half they led 41-0 with four passing touchdowns to threaten a 45-point running time lead.
A lightning delay and the drubbing they received in the first half seemed to change something in the Camels and they came out with an interception to flip momentum in the first drive of the third quarter.
Two drives later, the Camels went on a nine-minute drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from second-string quarterback Ashton Johnson to receiver Tanner Hillard. The seven points marked the first points CCHS has scored on Cheyenne East in three seasons.
Though the Camels outscored the Thunderbirds in the second half, they couldn’t account for the overwhelming deficit at halftime. In the end, they lost 41-7 to increase their losing streak to 20-straight games.
Senior running back Vijay Pitter led the Camels running push with 73 yards on 22 carries in the game.
Starting quarterback Kaden Race threw 3-for-11 for 17 yards, while Johnson threw 2-for-3, and tallied 39 yards and a touchdown.
Camels' receiver Zach Wilcox caught one pass for 25 yards, the longest yardage gain the camels had.
East’s quarterback Graedyn Buell threw for 318 total passing yards. He completed 18-of-27 passes and connected for four throwing touchdowns while tossing one touchdown. Three of those passing touchdowns were 35 yards or more.
Buell’s favorite target was Chance Aumiller, who had three receiving touchdowns and over 200 receiving yards in the first half alone.
He caught a 54-yard touchdown pass to highlight his performance.
The Camels are scheduled to play Natrona next on Friday at 7 p.m. in Casper.
