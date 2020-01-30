Goodell: Diversity in coach/executive hiring must improve
MIAMI — Stopping short of saying the Rooney Rule is not working, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted Wednesday the league needs change to its minority hiring policy.
Though the league requires teams to interview minority candidates, only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years. The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams.
“Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level,” Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference. “We have a lot of work that has gone into not only the Rooney Rule but our policy overall. It's clear we need change and do something different.
“There's no reason to expect we're going to have a different outcome next year without those kinds of changes and we've already begun engaging in those changes. Not just with our diversity committee, not just with the Fritz Pollard Alliance, but others. And trying to figure out what steps we could take next that would lead to better outcomes. It's clear we're all committed to doing that, and we have to make those changes.
“We will have a series of meetings which we've already scheduled over the next month to get that kind of dialogue going, to continue the dialogue to try to determine what are the solutions so we can have those better outcomes,” he added.
The Rooney Rule, which has been adopted by other leagues and businesses, calls for a minority candidate to be interviewed for head coaching and executive openings such as general managers. Critics have said those interviews are often simply token responses to the rule and that the minority candidates are not seriously considered for those positions.
Goodell also addressed negotiations between the NFL Players Association and the league on a new labor deal. The current 10-year contract runs out in March 2021 and there is optimism on both fronts that a new deal would be finalized before this March when the 2020 league year begins.
“We've been having incredibly productive dialogue,” Goodell said. “I think we've made a lot of progress at now seven or eight months since we began those discussions more formally.
“I think we've addressed difficult issues that face our league going forward and looking forward. I think both the players and management and everyone at the negotiations have worked to try to find creative solutions to make the NFL better, and that's what you want.”
As for putting a timetable on a potential agreement, Goodell wouldn't speculate.
“The process will close when the process closes, when all of us feel comfortable that we've reached an agreement that we want to go forward with,” he said. “I don't know when that will be. I think it's more important to get it right.”
Vanessa Bryant statement: 'We are completely devastated'
Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment Wednesday since the helicopter crash that killed husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven other people, taking to Instagram to thank people for the global outpouring of support since the tragedy.
She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash.
“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”
The Bryants would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this April. They had four daughters including Gianna, the 13-year-old who died in the crash.
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”
It was the first statement from the Bryant family since the crash. The Los Angeles Lakers — the team that Bryant spent 20 years with, winning five championships — held a media availability Wednesday as well, their first since learning of Bryant’s death.
Bryant's Granity Studios also released a statement late Wednesday remembering both Bryant and his daughter as well as the other victims — Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.
“Granity is a word Kobe created that is a combination of greater than infinity. How very Kobe," the studio's statement read. “In everything he built, Kobe was driven to teach the next generation how to reach their full potential. He believed in the beauty of the process, in the strength that comes from inner magic, and in achieving the impossible. We honor and will continue Kobe's mission and commitment to using creative education to inspire people to be the best version of themselves."
The Lakers had been scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, a game the NBA postponed out of respect to Bryant, the other victims and the grieving process. The Lakers will next play on Friday, at home against Portland.
“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”
There has been no announcement on funeral or memorial plans yet for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Vanessa Bryant asked for continued respect of her family’s privacy as it begins to “navigate this new reality.”
Sapporo takes lead in bidding for 2030 Winter Olympics
TOKYO — The city of Sapporo is the first to officially bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and becomes the early favorite after the Japanese Olympic Committee approved its candidate file late Wednesday.
Sapporo was host to the 1972 Winter Olympics and could face competition from Salt Lake City in the United States, which is also being mentioned as a possible bidder, along with Barcelona and a bid tied to the Pyrenees.
Salt Lake held the 2002 Winter Olympics and Barcelona held the 1992 Summer Olympics.
Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto got a strong endorsement earlier this month from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Sapporo has strengthened its case by stepping in at the the last minute and agreeing to hold the marathons for this year's Tokyo Olympics. The IOC abruptly made the change because of Tokyo's fierce summer heat.
There is no timeline for naming an Olympic host city under the IOC's new bidding procedures. But Bach has hinted the award could come quickly.
Under heavy criticism the IOC abandoned its old practice of awarding Olympics every two years, and seven years ahead of the games themselves. The intense bidding was blamed for driving up costs, tempting corruption, and led candidates to overspend and build white-elephant venues.
The costs also drove away potential hosts, particularly traditional European winter venues.
The new IOC procedure, which emphasizes a “rolling dialogue” with bidders, removes rank-and-file members from voting on candidates and leaves the decision with the IOC's leadership.
Beijing will hold the 2022 Winter Olympics, largely because many European cities withdrew from the bidding. Beijing won in a close final vote against Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Milan-Cortina in Italy will hold the 2026 Winter Olympics.
On the summer side, the IOC has named Paris to hold the 2024 games with Los Angeles up for 2028.
Tokyo's Olympics open on July 24.
Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami
MIAMI — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens say they are ready for anything, including a detonated bomb or massive food poisoning, but haven't identified any threats.
Events for the 54th Super Bowl, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, kicked off Monday around South Florida, with an interactive Super Bowl Experience in Miami Beach and Super Bowl Live at Miami’s Bayfront Park. It's a lot of mileage to patrol, but officials say they are well prepared. They had been planning for months and running drills.
Maj. Ed Caneva, the Miami-Dade Police Department operations commander for the NFL title game, said they identify a raft of different scenarios.
"We have been training and addressing anything,” Caneva said.
The Super Bowl has long been considered a potential target for terrorists or other violent extremists, and this year the game will be played amid rising tensions with Iran. But none of the games has ever been attacked. Anthony Salisbury, chief of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Miami, said law enforcement agencies nonetheless must be prepared.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Salisbury said. “This is a high-profile event. It’s the same with every Super Bowl. Nothing is being taken for granted.”
Several thousand federal, state and local law enforcement officials are involved in the game and the events leading up to it. Brian Swain, chief of the Miami Secret Service office and lead federal coordinator for the event, said there’s no intelligence thus far indicating any kind of threat.
“There is no specific credible threat right now,” Swain said. “I’m confident in our security plan.”
Streets will be blocked off. There will be scores of uniformed police officers and others in plainclothes roaming the stadium to ensure safety. Bomb-sniffing dogs will patrol, and fans must go through metal detectors.
The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed flight restrictions over Hard Rock Stadium and around some of the other events. The FAA has even produced a video called “No Drone Zone,” intended to curb the devices around game activities.
“Enjoy the Super Bowl. Leave your drone at home,” the video says.
Commercial flights at Miami International Airport are unaffected.
There has been one potential close call in a past Super Bowl: Five years ago, federal authorities said they encountered a plot in Phoenix by a man who wanted to attack the Super Bowl and an adjacent mall and entertainment district in Glendale, Arizona, with pipe bombs. They said the man, Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, was unable to obtain the explosives, and the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks was not hit.
Kareem later was convicted of conspiring to provide the guns used in an attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas in which two heavily armed associates were killed by local police officers. He also was convicted of providing support to the Islamic State group. His lawyers asked a judge to grant him a new trial or throw out his convictions.
This year’s Super Bowl will be the Miami area’s 11th, the most ever. Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes and hosts concerts for major acts including The Rolling Stones. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he’s confident the area is ready for this game as well.
“We know how to do it," Gimenez said. “We’ve done this before, and we’re pretty good at it.”
