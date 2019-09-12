Campbell County High School football plays its home opener against Laramie (1-1) on Friday.
The Camels started the season with one of the most difficult two games they could play: on the road against No. 4 Cheyenne East, and then at the No. 1 defending Class 4A state champion Natrona County High School.
Last year, CCHS played the same two teams to open the season and lost by a combined score of 117-6. This season, the Camels lost by a combined deficit of 88-35, and out-scored each opponent in the second half.
“We definitely have a head of steam,” coach Andrew Rose said. “We’re in a really good spot right now. Obviously we’re not going to count our chickens ‘til they hatch.”
The first quarter, on the other hand, has been the Camels Achilles’ heel. They’ve let up 55 points and scored none in the first quarter, through the first two games.
“We’re starting slow. We’re moving in the right direction. We were (slow) a half the first game, and then we were a quarter. We can’t give the other team ground,” Rose said. “We’re going to come out with a little bit different pregame. We’re going to pop some pads and just get the hitting right out of the way.”
Rose has been direct about what he plans to do with his offense when taking on teams. He uses his strengths: the offensive line and the bruising running back Vijay Pitter.
“We’re just going to take the fight to them right away, and see if they can hang with our ground game,” Rose said.
Pitter has 258 total rushing yards in two games, including the biggest rushing game of any Class 4A player with 185 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns last week. The next highest rusher on the Camels is Angel Nava with 23 total rushing yards.
“We got some misdirection coming in this game, and it’s going to get the ball in somebody elses hands a little bit more,” Rose said, though he said Pitter was still going to get the majority of touches.
Though the rushing game has been relatively effective, the Camels have stayed balanced and average 165 yards passing as well.
Starting quarterback Kaden Race struggled with his arm the first game throwing 3-for-11 for 17 total passing yards. He adapted against Natrona and threw 16-35 for 274 total yards, a top five Class 4A passing performance this season.
Laramie beat Kelly Walsh 24-17 and lost to Rock Springs 40-7 this season. The Plainsmen are a passing team and average 150.5 passing yards and 76 rushing yards per game.
They can be exposed on the ground, and have allowed 248.5 rushing yards per game.
Laramie’s quarterback Garrett Dodd is by-far their most productive player and leads the team in rushing yards as well as passing. His favorite target is Janson Adair (#1) who has marked a 127-yard receiving game this season. Adair also leads the team in tackles on defense with 21.
“We’re going to start out just pounding the rock, and keep them honest with some throwing,” Rose said.
