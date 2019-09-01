Local sports calendar
Sunday
Gillette men’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 4 p.m.
Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Central, noon
CCHS tennis vs. Rapid City Central, 4 p.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.
Thursday
CCHS tennis at Cheyenne East/Central, 1 and 3:30 p.m.
TBHS tennis at Cheyenne Central/East, 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.
CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA
TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA
Friday
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming CC, 1 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming CC, 4 p.m.
CCHS cross-country at Billings, MT Invite, 4 p.m.
CCHS tennis at Laramie/Cheyenne South, noon and 4 p.m.
TBHS tennis at Cheyenne South/Laramie, noon and 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Laramie, 4 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Natrona County, Casper, 7 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA
CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA
TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA
Saturday
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.
CCHS tennis at Scottsbluff Invite, 9 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Kelly Walsh, Casper, 9 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA
TBHS cross-country at Douglas Invite, TBA
Sept. 8
Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m
Sept. 12
TBHS tennis vs. Kelly Walsh/Natrona County, 1 and 3 p.m.
CCHS tennis vs. Natrona County/Kelly Walsh, 1 and 4 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.