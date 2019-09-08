The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team had never beaten Casper Kelly Walsh before Saturday. The sample size was only the past two seasons, but coach Winnett Martin said the Bolts weren’t even close before.
TBHS won all three matches in pool play Friday to get into the gold bracket of the Gillette Invite on Saturday, leaving just two wins standing between it and the championship.
The Bolts opened bracket play by beating a talented Billings West team, then a scrappy Cheyenne East squad.
That set up a matchup with the defending state champion Trojans, who also knocked the Bolts out of the state tournament last season. Despite having played six matches in two days and having a bad track record against Kelly Walsh, TBHS came out with a ton of energy and confidence to win three sets and the tourney.
“We walked into this game thinking, ‘We got this,’” senior setter Chastin Nelson said. “We took a set on them at the Cheyenne Invite (last week) and we knew if we could take one, we could take two.”
The Bolts immediately found themselves in a dog fight in the opening set, as the largest lead for either team was at 3-1 and 23-21. Rigan McInerney finished with four kills and Elsa Clark had three, but two of the biggest plays of the set were blocks against Trojan star Corin Carruth.
Both were made by Gabby Drube. One was midway through the give the Bolts a slight 15-14 edge and the other was the winning point, 25-23.
The Trojans showed everyone just how good they can be in the second set. Nine of their first 10 points were either kills or aces to take a 10-4 lead before going on to to win 25-18.
The third set looked similar to the first one to start, as Jo Spelts’ second kill gave the Bolts a slim 7-6 lead. They completely outplayed the Trojans for the next 20 points, though, and jumped out to a 20-13 lead after three straight Kelly Walsh errors.
“To pull this off, this is huge,” Martin said. “Now we’re ready to just play anybody. That’s super exciting.”
Camels fall in consolation championship game
The Campbell County High School volleyball team hosted the gold bracket of the Gillette Invite on Saturday.
After dropping the first match, the Camels went into the consolation bracket, winning their first match and then losing the consolation championship.
“Our passing broke down a little bit, our communication broke down,” coach Marcy Befus said. “I thought we stayed in and we fought, but just didn’t get anything going. They took us out of anything we wanted to do.”
In the first round, the CCHS lost to Rapid City Stevens in straight sets 25-14, 25-23. They rallied in the second game against Douglas 25-22, 25-18.
Billings West narrowly lost to Thunder Basin High School in three sets and cruised into the consolation title game against the Camels.
In the first set, the Camels only let in the first three serves before the Golden Bears honed in and shot up to a 22-10 lead. CCHS battled back and brought the score to 23-17, but couldn’t finish a come back, and lost the first set 25-17.
In the second set, the Camels led 9-6 in the beginning, but the momentum flipped in the Golden Bears direction, and they ended up taking the match in straight sets with a 25-16 victory.
“Today we played a lot of teams that were taller, swung harder, but ultimately I felt like we brought that right back,” senior Chloe Davis said. “We just need to be ready to play a faster game now.”
The Camels won all three of their games in pool play on Friday to make it to the gold bracket Saturday.
Thunder Basin hosts CCHS Thursday for the cross-town rivalry match.
“They’re just all-around, they have good players,” junior Shaelea Milliron, who played with Bolts players in the past, said. “They know what they’re doing. They’ve been together. They know each other well.”
