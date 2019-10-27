LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.
Wyoming, bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season, has won seven consecutive home games.
Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys’ passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.
Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime and Vander Waal’s 25-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte capped the scoring with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Nevada’s score came on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Talton late in the first quarter. Carson Strong completed 26 of 40 passes for 247 yards for the Wolf Pack (4-4, 1-3).
Valladay’s previous best was 192 yards at New Mexico last season, also a 31-3 victory for the Cowboys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.