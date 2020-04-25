Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has found a new home in Tampa Bay after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots.
Apparently, he’s also finding the homes of strangers.
ESPN and TMZ reported Friday that while attempting to visit the home of Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7, Brady instead walked into the house of Leftwich’s next-door neighbor. He reportedly entered without knocking and was unaware of his mistake until coming face-to-face with the homeowner.
“I’m sitting here, and I see this big shadow come up to my front door ... and I hear my doorknob turning ... and I’m like, What the hell? Like, who’s coming in my house?” homeowner David Kramer told TMZ. “I literally was just sitting here, and I watch this tall guy walk in my house.”
He said Brady was carrying duffel bags and when he saw Kramer, started talking with him.
“And he goes, ‘How’s it going, man?’” Kramer told TMZ. “And sarcastically I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You tell me, dude.’ Like, who are you?
“And then he looked at me with the most confused face. I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’
“I said, ‘I think so. But who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?’ And he said, ‘Is this Byron’s house?’”
Brady immediately apologized before darting out the door.
