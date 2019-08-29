With one Region IX game down, the most important portion of the Gillette College men’s soccer team’s schedule is still unblemished.
The Pronghorns hosted an experienced Western Wyoming Community College team Wednesday afternoon and used an impressive comeback effort to nail down a 2-1 victory. The Mustangs drew first blood 17 minutes into the contest, but Gillette replied a few minutes before the intermission and then scored the winner four minutes into the second half.
The team was very confident going into the game, said head coach Saber Garcia. But the Pronghorns found themselves in a 1-0 hole 16 minutes into the game after Alec Adams struck on a great counter attack for the Mustangs.
Gillette’s equalizer came from a new face, not just to the team, but to the USA in general. Freshman Leno Degaetano, a recruit from Scotland, brought the Pronghorns level in the 37th minute with an unstoppable finish across the goal.
Everything was set up by a great give-and-go between he and sophomore Martin Soto. It was Degaetano’s first start and first goal of the season and it was crucial for Gillette’s win.
“The first one is always the hardest, so that was a good feeling,” Degaetano said. “I’m still getting used to the state of play over here. It’s obviously different from back home … but I’m enjoying it.”
Martin was involved with the winning goal as well, but this time he was scoring it. Francisco Ulloa Tapia drew the penalty in the 49th minute, before Soto calmly rolled the penalty shot past the diving keeper for the 2-1 lead.
The score wasn’t quite indicative of the overall match. Aside from a few spells that the Pronghorns were on their heels, they were in control and consistently threatening the goal.
Gillette finished with almost 20 shots, with seven on target. Joey Antonovich and Jordan Milby were both dangerous on the attack, but the closest chances came from Ulloa Tapia.
He came tantalizingly close twice, once in the first half and once in the second, where his shot struck the post and stayed out. He had a point blank opportunity in the 31st minute that careened off the left post and he also had a header in the 65th minute do the same thing.
Garcia said the comeback started after the water break that took place midway through the first half. He challenged his team to back up the confidence it had been showing before the game and the Pronghorns controlled proceedings after that.
“They picked up each other and got each other excited and went hard. I think that goal before halftime gave us some confidence back,” Garcia said. “The way we were able to possess there at the end of the half showed them what we were capable of.”
Big plays
There was no shortage of chances for the Pronghorns on Wednesday. Antonovich, a freshman from Natrona County High School, was a particular bright spot in the first half.
He produced the first threat to Western Wyoming’s goal in the 9th minute, hitting the side netting with a curling free kick. Ten minutes later, Antonovich stole a wayward pass from the goalie and set up Degaetano in the box, but the shot missed just to the left.
Apart from Western’s one goal, the visitors only had one other shot on goal in the first half. It was a curling effort Western’s Ryan Arevalo that was destined for the top corner, but freshman goalie Jacoby Garcia made the stop at full stretch.
The Pronghorns had another big opportunity on a corner 34 minutes in. Victor Quinona rose above the defense to get a head to the ball, only to have it blocked by a sprawling defender, and then Degaetano’s shot was blocked on the follow up.
Gillette overwhelmed the Mustangs with attacks to start the second half. Antonovich had two shots blocked after knifing through the defense in the first two minutes, which set the tone for Soto’s winning penalty shortly after.
The Pronghorns backed off the gas a little after taking the lead, but still had plenty of chances. One goal was disallowed for an offsides call and Garcia had to make a couple of more big stops, but the home team didn’t have much trouble closing out the win.
The next game will be Saturday at home against South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, before the Pronghorns take on Montana State University — Billings on Sunday.
