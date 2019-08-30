The scoring came in bunches Friday night, as the Thunder Basin High School football team opened its season against the Cheyenne Central Indians at home.
The Bolts were only up 9-0 with with two minutes to play in the first half, but that quickly swelled to 23-0 following two quick touchdown strikes right before intermission. Another scoring drought lasted almost the entire third quarter, until Thunder Basin came alive again to close out the 44-0 victory.
“Good start. Total team effort. … This was a great building block for us,” head coach Trent Pikula said. “I think the sky is the limit. If our defense can play like that and put teams in situations like they did tonight, our offense will get better.”
Pikula said there was a lot to clean up, including the four turnovers and multiple trips into the red zone that came up empty. However, the TBHS defense, and Caleb Driskill in particular, led the team to victory Friday.
Driskill was in the backfield on almost every single play, finishing with 12 tackles and a sack. The Bolts dominated the line of scrimmage and the pressure forced Central quarterback Dawson Macleary into five interceptions.
Offensively, the Bolts managed to overcome four turnovers of their own during the win, as Hamilton had to deal with a lot of pressure himself.
Despite struggling with ball security, Hamilton still threw for three touchdowns — one to Dyse Shepard, one to Andre Felton, and one to Tanner Richards. The final offensive touchdown was a six-yard run by Jaxon Pikula.
Thunder Basin will be home again next Friday against Cheyenne South. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
