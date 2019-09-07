There are many ways to set the tone in a football game, but few are better than scoring the opening touchdown in 31 seconds.
That’s just what the Thunder Basin High School football team did Friday night against Cheyenne South. It was junior Jaxon Pikula who provided the spark, running for 38 and 41 yards on the first two plays to make it 7-0.
That opened the floodgates and the Bolts had no trouble cruising to a 68-13 victory at home. The final 24 minutes of the game were merely a formality, as TBHS (2-0) led 60-7 at halftime and the clock ran for the entire second half.
Head coach Trent Pikula said he was was weirdly nervous before the game, mostly because he didn’t want to see a letdown after a big in in last week’s home opener. However, his players came ready to play and one of the biggest positives was the improvement along the offensive line.
“What we build on here is the fact that our offensive line did a much better job,” coach Pikula said. “We got on them pretty good. I said, ‘We’ve got to step up and if you want this team to be successful, you have to make some plays,’ and they did.”
This week was a little different for the O-line because they were mainly run blocking. Quarterback Mason Hamilton was out sick all week and against a strong wind in the first quarter, the Bolts didn’t throw the ball until almost midway through the second.
They didn’t miss a beat, though, thanks to huge performances from running backs Tyson Edwards and Pikula. Each had a hat trick, crossing the goal line three times and combining for 276 yards on the ground.
After Jaxon Pikula’s pace-setting runs on the opening drive, it was Edwards’ turn to dissect the defense. After ripping off a 21-yard run to get into Bison territory, he followed his blockers for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 with 8:56 left in the first quarter.
“The run game took over tonight,” Edwards said. “(The line) has improved a lot and helped us out a bunch. Hats off to them, that’s who all the touchdowns go to for me.”
It was 19-0 three minutes later when Isaiah Halliburton had one of the best highlights of the game. A defensive stop forced South to punt midway through the first quarter and Halliburton fielded the ball near his own 15-yard line, then outran everyone down the sideline for another touchdown.
Then came the actual lightning. It had been making its presence known for most of the first quarter, but finally got close enough to delay the game with 1:58 left in the first quarter.
The Bolts didn’t have quite the same energy when they returned to the field. TBHS quickly scored again on a punishing run by Edwards, then gave up a touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff to South’s Macarius Wright.
The lapse didn’t last long, however. The Bolts regained possession with a little over a minute left in the first quarter and scored 20 seconds into the second quarter when Pikula bounced a run to the sideline and showed off his speed for a 67-yard score that pushed the lead to 32-7.
Meanwhile, South was having all kinds of problems with the TBHS defense. After gashing Natrona County for more than 300 rushing yards the week before, Caleb Driskill and company held the Bison to just 34 yards from scrimmage in the first half.
Driskill, who finished with 10 tackles and a sack, created the next TBHS touchdown with a huge hit on the quarterback just as he released the ball. The pass didn’t come out cleanly and Blaine Allen jumped right into the passing lane for the 12-yard pick-6.
The Bolts piled on with three more touchdowns before the break. After a four-yard touchdown run by Edwards, TBHS made another stop and received some great field position thanks to a bad snap on the punt.
The drive started on South’s 9-yard line and it was 53-7 one play later. Starting quarterback Ryan Baker hit Dylan Catlin on a crossing route and Catlin cut inside and sliced into the end zone.
The final touchdown of the first half came with just eight seconds left and Jaxon Pikula had to do a lot of running to score it. His initial 24-yard touchdown run was called back for a holding call, but on the next play, the Bolts went right back to him and he broke free again for a 34-yard score.
For Edwards and Pikula, the absence of Mason Hamilton gave them the rare treat of being the offense’s focal point. TBHS is predominantly a throwing team, but the backs always love ground-and-pound games like this.
“Not going to lie, it’s pretty fun,” Jaxon Pikula said. “Being on a really pass-heavy team, when me and Tyson do get the ball, we try to make the best of it.”
The 60-7 lead at halftime triggered a running clock for the entire second half, which made the rest of the game go by quickly. The Bolts only had three drives, including the victory formation, and a final touchdown was scored on a nice rollout and run by backup quarterback Ethan Cox early in the fourth quarter.
The Bison answered with a long, sustained drive that was capped by a short touchdown run from Wright to make it 68-13. The game had been decided for quite some time at that point, though.
The Bolts have outscored their opponents 112-13 in their first two games, but the road gets much tougher next week when they travel to Cheyenne East High School on Friday.
“We’ve got a much bigger game next week and the week after that,” coach Pikula said. “East is a good football team.”
