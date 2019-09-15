Golf
Thunder Basin girls keep winning
The Thunder Basin girls continue to establish themselves as one of the top golf teams in the state. The Bolts were in Casper on Thursday and Friday for a tournament and posted their fourth win in five tournaments this season.
Karissa Tranas was the top golfer for TBHS, shooting a 168 to finish second overall. She had no idea she finished in a tie for first following the tournament and was already on the bus when she found out she had a playoff.
Tranas lost the playoff, but it was an achievement just to get there. Coach Kameron Hunter said that Tranas struggled in the wind Thursday, shooting an 87, but her 81 was the lowest round on the course Friday.
“It was a night and day difference,” Hunter said. “She fought back and battled the elements to get into contention.”
Maria Farnum, who is usually the top scorer for the Bolts, took fourth with a 172. Darby Barstad also squeezed into the top 10 with a score of 182.
On the boys side, TBHS finished sixth. Colter Praus was one shot out of the top 10 at 165, while Leighton Holden was four strokes behind him with a 169.
CCHS finds tough competition in Casper
With the Casper schools hosting, plus the three Cheyenne teams and TBHS in action, the Camels had a tough time with the competition this weekend.
The boys finished seventh of eight teams. The top finisher was Brant Morrison, who was six shots out of the top 10 with a score of 170. The next best score was Shay Leupold’s 175, followed by Brenden Costello with a 182.
The girls still only have one player in Myah Hammerquist, who shot 212 over the weekend. The tournament was played at the Paradise Valley and Casper country clubs.
Both teams will play in the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Bell Nob Golf Course.
Casper Invite
Girls
Team scores: 1. Thunder Basin, 520; 2. Kelly Walsh, 532; 3. Sheridan, 548; 4. Natrona County, 554; 5. Cheyenne Central, 585; 6. Laramie, 698
Girls top 10: 1. Samantha Spielman, SHS, 168; 2. Karissa Tranas, TBHS, 168; 3. Sophie Spiva, NCHS, 170; 4. Maria Farnum, TBHS, 172; 5. Barrett Lloyd, KWHS, 175; 6. Megan Griffin, KWHS, 176; 7. Michelle Weatherly, East, 179; 8. Haily Kalus, KWHS, 181; 8. Camryn Nogy, LHS, 181; 10. Darby Barstad, TBHS, 182
Other Gillette finishers: Arilyn Johnson, TBHS, 184; Hailey Westbrook, TBHS, 208; Myah Hammerquist, CCHS, 212
Boys
Team scores: 1. Kelly Walsh, 603; 2. Cheyenne East, 655; 2. Cheyenne Central, 655; 4. Natrona County, 661; 5. Sheridan, 670; 6. Thunder Basin, 680; 7. Campbell County, 741; 8. Cheyenne South, 799
Boys top 10: 1. Taj Sutherland, KWHS, 142; 1. Russel Sprecher, KWHS, 142; 3. Ethan Cates, Central, 155; 4. Iszac Bertagnole, NCHS, 158; 4. Austin Newman, KWHS, 158; 6. Caden Jackson, Central, 159; 6. Granston Webb, East, 159; 6. Brayden James, SHS, 159; 9. Michael Pope, East, 162; 10. Jackson McClaren, LHS, 164
Other Gillette scores: Colter Praus, TBHS, 165; Leighton Holden, TBHS, 169; Brant Morrison, CCHS, 170; Kalub Balzer, TBHS, 172; Shay Leupold, CCHS, 175; Taylor Rohde, TBHS 179; Brenden Costello, TBHS, 182; Dawson Reed, CCHS, 197; Harrison Riss, CCHS, 199; Peyton Wasson, CCHS, 206
Volleyball
Bison no match for Bolts in Gillette
A night after an emotional win over the Campbell County, the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team returned to its home court Friday. This time, it was for a match with Cheyenne South, a team the Bolts had no trouble with last week at the Gillette Invite.
Thunder Basin’s confidence was at an all-time high coming into the match against the Bison and the Bolts worked quickly during a three-set sweep 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.
The Bolts (11-3) already had a 9-1 lead after the first few minutes of the match, which set the tone for the rest of the evening. Rigan McInerney had seven kills, a block and an ace in the first set.
Swimming
Strong showing for CCHS swimmers
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams competed at different events for the first time this season Friday and Saturday.
The Camels were in Rawlins for a dual the first day, where they nearly doubled up the Outlaws on the scoreboard. On Saturday, CCHS took on Cheyenne East and Central on the road, but only beat the T-birds from East.
Campbell County had its way with Rawlins, winning eight of the 12 events for the 110-65 win.
There were five individual winners.
Berkely Christensen started her big weekend with a win in the 200-meter individual medley, while Ryann Drube won the 100 butterfly. Klaire and Skye Rehard finished first in 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
The final winner was Allison Granat, who took the 500 freestyle race. The Camels also won all three of relays.
On Saturday, Christensen won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Skye Rehard was another two-event winner in the 500 free and 100 backstroke. Klaire Rehard and Granat were the other two winners on the day in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Friday’s results
Campbell County 110, Rawlins 65
200-yard medley relay: 1. Campbell County, Berkeley Christensen, Ryann Drube, Klaire Rehard, Bry Eby, 2:04.65; 2. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Skye Rehard, Cydney Pfaff, Grace Bydlon, 2:07.88
200 freestyle; 1. Alyssa Arnold, RHS, 2:29.21; 2. Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 2:35.94; 3. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 2:38.83
200 individual medley: 1. Berkely Christensen, CCHS, 2:21.02; 2. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 2:45.87
50 freestyle: 1. Amarion Walker, RHS, 29.48; 2. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 29.87; 3. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 34.82; 5. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 36.31; 8. Maddison Warner, CCHS, 54.67
1-meter diving: 1. Jordan Kelley, RHS, 149; 2. Phaezia Harkins, CCHS, 131.05
100 butterfly: 1. Ryan Drube, CCHS, 1:12.92; 4. Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 1:30.85
100 freestyle: 1. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 1:02.09; 3. Bry Eby, CCHS, 1:10.10; 8. Maddison Warner, CCHS, 2:09.45
500 freestyle: 1. Allison Granat, CCHS, 6:00.62; 2. Aliza Post, CCHS, 7:31.04
200 freestyle relay: 1. Campbell County, Berkeley Christensen, Skye Rehard, Klaire Rehard, Cydney Pfaff, 1:52.74; 2. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Grace Bydlon, Bry Eby, 1:52.94
100 backstroke: 1. Devon Martinez, RHS, 1:16.35; 2. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 1:17.08
3. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 1:30.16
100 breaststroke: 1. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 1:18.52; 2. Alize Post, CCHS, 1:35.79; 5. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 1:55.56
400 freestyle relay: 1. Campbell County, Berkeley Christensen, Skye Rehard, Ryann Drube, Cydney Pfaff, 4:07.18; 2. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Klaire Rehard, Grace Bydlon, Bry Eby, 4:16.12
Saturday results
Campbell County 112, Cheyenne East 72
Cheyenne Central 97, Thunder Basin 88
200 medley relay: 1. Campbell County, Berkeley Christensen, Ryann Drube, Klaire Rehard, Grace Bydlon, 2:01.13; 6. Campbell County, Patricia Hill, Alexis Creary, Cydney Pfaff, Bry Eby, 2:31.47
200 freestyle: 1. Allison Granat, CCHS, 2:09.28; 6. Alize Post, CCHS, 2:41.80
200 individual medley: 1. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 2:31.90; 2. Ryann Drube, CCHS, 2:32.98; 5. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 2:55.04
50 freestyle: 1. Berkeley Christensen, CCHS, 25.87; 4. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 28.49; 8. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 30.59; 17. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 35.00; 23. Maddison Warner, CCHS, 54.25
1-meter diving: 1. Emma Reed, Central, 227.05; 6. Phaezia Harkins, CCHS, 135.55
100 butterfly: 1. Berkeley Christensen, CCHS, 1:01.96; 3. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 1:10.93; 9. Bry Eby, CCHS, 1:23.17
100 freestyle: 1. Allison Granat, CCHS, 57.74; 3. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 1:03.77; 7. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 1:09.45; 14. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 1:17.47
500 freestyle: 1. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 5:58.54; 7. Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 6:57.32; 9. Bry Eby, CCHS, 7:23.16
200 freestyle relay: 1. Campbell County, 1:47.52; 8. Campbell County, Martina Giannini, Alize Post, Jaisley Mathes, Maddison Warner, 2:37.27
100 backstroke: 1. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 1:06.53; 8. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 1:17.56; 12. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 1:30.01
100 breaststroke: 1. Porscha Cavanaugh, Central, 1:14.91; 2. Ryann Drube, CCHS, 1:14.92; 9. Alize Post, CCHS, 1:33.67; 10. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 1:36.74
400 freestyle relay: 1. Cheyenne Central, 4:02.57; 2. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Grace Bydlon, Cydney Pfaff, Skye Rehard, 4:11.78; 5. Campbell County, Patricia Hill, Bry Eby, Jaisley Mathes, Alexis Creary, 5:04.05
Thunder Basin takes on 4A teams at duals
Thunder Basin had the chance to see much of the state’s 4A competition this weekend. The TBHS girls swimming and diving team hit the road Friday and Saturday for the 4A duals in Cheyenne.
Thunder Basin faced Natrona County, Sheridan and Cheyenne Central high schools Friday, but could only beat Natrona. There was virtually no separation between Sheridan and the Bolts, but the Broncs won by a single point
On Saturday, TBHS swam at Cheyenne South instead of Central and faced the host school, Rock Springs, and Sheridan again. The Bolts easily beat South and Natrona, but lost the other two.
The two individual winners over the weekend were Libby Poley and Alaysa Porter. Poley won the 100-yard backstroke race Friday with a time of 1 minute, 7.39 seconds, while Porter beat everyone in the grueling 500 freestyle Saturday at 5:55.52.
The Bolts will host Sheridan on Friday before Cheyenne East and Central come to town Saturday.
Friday’s results
Thunder Basin 91, Natrona County 50
Sheridan 80, Thunder Basin 79
Cheyenne Central 134, Thunder Basin 49
200 medley relay: 1. Cheyenne Central, 1:57.75; 2. Thunder Basin, Libby Poley, Rylee Brandon, Alaysa Porter, Kaylee Robertson, 2:05.09; 5. Thunder Basin, Maggie Hoff, Shelby Gruenewald, Vallie Hoff, Izzy Sullivan, 2:26.97
200 freestyle: 1. Sally Osterman, Central, 2:11.94; 2. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 2:17.79; 7. Katie Edmonds, TBHS, 2:22.71
200 individual medley: 1. Porsche Cavanaugh, Central, 2:25.36
50 freestyle: 1. Kira Brownell, Central, 25.80; 3. Libby Poley, TBHS, 27.70; 5. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 28.44; 14. Izzy Sullivan, 31.90; 22. Maggie Hoff, 33.01; 35. Katalina Crain, 39.26
1-meter diving: 1. Emma Reed, Central, 388.10; 3. Brenna Jones, TBHS, 351.55; 8. Maleah Cope, TBHS, 259.80; 9. Malia Anderson, TBHS, 215.50
100 butterfly: 1. Chri Vanlandingham, Central, 1:06.46; 2. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 1:07.51; 3. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 1:07.63
100 free: 1. Kira Brownell, Central, 57.22; 10. Katie Edmonds, 1:08.69; 11. Chelly Gruenewald, 1:08.94; 12. Callie Blair, 1:09.54; 17. Maggie Hoff, 1:13.08; 20. Vallie Hoff, 1:16.48; 25. Katalina Crain, 1:24.11
500 free: 1. Sally Osterman, Central, 6:09.64
200 freestyle relay: 1. Cheyenne Central, 1:48.61; 2. Thunder Basin, Rylee Brandon, Libby Poley, Kaylee Robertson, Alaysa Porter, 1:49.82; 10. Thunder Basin, Katalina Crain, Maleah Cope, Brenna Jones, Malia Anderson, 2:49.21
100 backstroke: 1. Libby Poley, TBHS, 1:07.39; 3. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 1:09.55; 6. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 1:17.17; 10. Maggie Hoff, TBHS, 1:21.42
100 breaststroke: 1. Billie Kircher, Central, 1:24.40; 2. Chelly Gruenewald, TBHS, 1:24.67; 6. Callie Blair, TBHS, 1:34.38
400 freestyle relay: 1. Cheyenne Central, 4:01.92
Saturday’s results
Thunder Basin 139, Natrona County 42
Thunder Basin 89, Cheyenne South 84
Sheridan 93, Thunder Basin 86
Rock Springs 113, Thunder Basin 69
200 medley relay: 1. Cheyenne South; 2. Thunder Basin, Libby Poley, Rylee Brandon, Alaysa Porter, Kaylee Robertson, 2:05.57; 7. Thunder Basin, Maggie Hoff, Callie Blair, Vallie Hoff, Katie Edmonds, 2:33.76; 10. Thunder Basin, Izzy Sullivan, Chelly Gruenewald, Katalina Crain, Maleah Cope, 2:50.80
200 freestyle: 1. Liberty Edwards, CSHS, 2:09.74; 7. Maggie Hoff, TBHS, 2:35.99; 9. Vallie Hoff, TBHS, 2:49.19
200 individual medley: 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RSHS, 2:20.10; 2. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 2:27.45; 3. Libby Poley, TBHS, 2:32.48; 4. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 2:35.73
50 freestyle: 1. Dillen Phillips, South, 27.67; TBHS finishers: 7. Katie Edmonds, 29.95; 11. Chelly Greunewald, 30.56; Callie Blair, 32.32
1-meter diving: 1. Gabriella Haigler, NCHS, 231.55; 4. Brenna Jones, TBHS, 169.60; 6. Maleah Cope, TBHS, 142.45; 10. Malia Anderson, TBHS, 122.35
100 butterfly: 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS, 1:04.12
100 freestyle: 1. Rayelle Brewer, CSHS, 1:00.64; 2. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 1:02.60; 6. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 1:04.22; 11. Izzy Sullivan, TBHS, 1:16.06
500 freestyle: 1. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 5:55.52; 4. Libby Poley, TBHS, 6:08.09; 7. Katie Edmonds, TBHS, 6:40.3; 8. Callie Blair, TBHS, 6:41.58
200 freestyle relay: 1. Sheridan, 1:54.25; 6. Thunder Basin, Kaylee Robertson, Callie Blair, Vallie Hoff, Maggie Hoff, 2:10.18; 8. Thunder Basin, Chelly Gruenewald, Izzy Sullivan, Katalina Crain, Brenna Jones, 2:22.74
100 backstroke: 1. Skylar Messick, RSHS, 1:09.74; 4. Chelly Greunewald, TBHS, 1:18.87; 5. Maggie Hoff, TBHS, 1:22.90; 9. Izzy Sullivan, TBHS, 1:30.55; 12. Katalina Crain, TBHS, 1:41.53
100 breaststroke: 1. Liberty Edwards, CSHS, 1:13.06; 8. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 1:34.89
400 freestyle relay: 1. Thunder Basin, Libby Poley, Katie Edmonds, Rylee Brandon, Alaysa Porter, 4:06.86
Cross Country
Results not reported
Cross-country results were not reported or posted by press time Saturday night.
— Miles Englehart
