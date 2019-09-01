For the Camels, Braik Hurm worked his way into the top 10, taking seventh in 18 minutes 25.53 seconds. But he didn’t have much support and the team finished seventh as well.
On the Bolts’ side, the girls team took seventh, while the boys team took eighth. Meghan Hanson was the top runner for the girls, taking eighth in 21:45.23, and freshman Brooke Dunham finished 10th. Zach Mansheim was the top runner for the boys, taking 32nd.
Beartrap Invite results
Boys team scores
1. Sheridan, 39
2. Lander Valley, 74
3. Laramie, 82
4. Natrona County, 93
5. Kelly Walsh, 138
6. Cheyenne South, 183
7. Campbell County, 186
8. Thunder Basin, 187
9. Rawlins, 191
10. Wyoming Indian, 288
11. Wright, 333
Top 8 boys’ times
1. Kaleb Simonson, Lander, 17:16.43
2. Mason Swingholm, Laramie, 17:40.89
3. Mason Henry, Natrona, 17:47.41
4. Austin Akers, Sheridan, 18:05.21
5. David Standish, Sheridan, 18:09.32
6. Timothy Brown, Sheridan, 18:14.19
7. Braik Hurm, CCHS, 18:25.53
8. Grant Bartlett, Saratoga, 18:27.55
Other Gillette finishers:
23. Sam Kjerstad, CCHS, 19:24.83; 30. Cameron Marcus, CCHS, 19:40.15; 32. Zach Mansheim, TBHS, 19:45.44; 35. Jackson Zabel, TBHS, 19:54.43; 40. Alex Draper, TBHS, 20:05.43; 43. David Gordon, TBHS, 20:17.46; 53. Morgan Doherty, TBHS, 21:05.60; 56. Nick Juelfs, TBHS, 21:17.77; 63. Carter Matthews, TBHS, 22:01.27; 70. Edgar Armas, CCHS, 23:01.82; 73. Darron Provost, CCHS, 23:45.91; 74. Mathew Sigismond, CCHS, 24:51.94; 77. Tyson Stephens, CCHS, 26:54.02
Girls team scores
1. Natrona County, 55
2. Sheridan, 66
3. Lander Valley, 79
4. Laramie, 93
5. Rawlins, 104
6. Thunder Basin, 132
7. Kelly Walsh, 184
8. Cheyenne South. 205
9. Wyoming Indian, 240
Top 10 girls’ times
1. Sydney Thorvaldson, Rawlins, 18:09.48
2. Abigail Whitman, Laramie, 20:33.21
3. Hailie Wilhelm, Natrona, 20:47.98
4. Madyson Willis, Natrona, 20:58.70
5. Katie Turpin, Sheridan, 21:06.83
6. Ella Kessner, Sheridan, 21:17.98
7. Sylvia Brown, Sheridan, 21:32.31
8. Meghan Hanson, TBHS, 21:45.23
9. Delaney Sullivan, Lander, 21:50.65
10. Brooke Dunham, TBHS, 21:50.97
Other Gillette finishers:
36. Madison Lubben, TBHS, 24:13.78; 38. Abby Arnold, TBHS, 24:19.08; 50. Kaitlyn Mansheim, TBHS, 25:37.29; 57. Jaclyn Mansheim, TBHS, 26:35.48; 59. Kendall Bellon, TBHS, 27:05.96
