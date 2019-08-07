One game from elimination, the Gillette Little League baseball team played its second contest of the Little League World Series regional in San Bernardino, California, on Tuesday morning.
The Campbell County squad was representing Wyoming in the tournament, but Montana ended its chances of a deep run with a 20-0 victory.
It was a big 13-run outburst that put the game away for Montana in the third inning. The lead was already 7-0 after two innings before the 13 runs put an end to the game at 20-0.
While Montana put up 16 hits during the win, Wyoming could only muster two on the day. The defeat eliminated Wyoming from the LLWS.
The team reached the regional by taking the state title over Laramie 2-1 on July 27.
