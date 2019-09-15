The two Gillette high school cross-country teams got a taste of what’s to come at the state meet on Saturday. The Camels and Bolts were both in Star Valley for the pre-state meet, along with many of the best teams across Wyoming.
The highest finish for any Gillette team was the Thunder Basin girls, which took sixth out of 11 teams, while the boys placed 12thout of 17 teams.
Leading the Bolts was freshman Brooke Dunham, who worked her way into the top-15 with a time of 21 minutes 48.7 seconds. It was the first time she beat senior teammate Meghan Hanson, who struggled with the hills a little and took 34th.
On the boys side, the Bolts had a tough time with the competition. Zach Mansheim was the top finisher again at 52nd, while Jackson Zabel and Alex Draper followed in 57thand 61st.
The CCHS boys fared a little better, taking 10th. Braik Hurm had the top individual finish from either Gillette school, taking 12th with a time of 18:08.4.
Sam Kjerstad was next to cross the finish the line in 42nd and the next-best finish was Cameron Marcus in 68th. The CCHS girls still don’t have enough runners for a team score and the top time was Reilly Wilson’s 23:41.3 for 48th, followed by Bella Sheehan in 93rd.
Boys team scores
1. Star Valley, 43
2. Lander Valley, 77
3. Cheyenne Central, 88
4. Jackson, 134
5. Rock Springs, 139
10. Campbell County, 300
12. Thunder Basin, 311
Individual results
1. Peter Visser, SVHS, 16:35.3
2. Travis Harmon, Mt. View, 16:49.3
3. Kaleb Simonson, LVHS, 17:03.4
4. Trevor Stephen, Central, 17:15.7
5. Jessie Loveland, SVHS, 17:23
Gillette finishers: 12. Braik Hurm, CCHS, 18:08.4; 42. Sam Kjerstad, CCHS, 19:10.5; 51. Zach Mansheim, TBHS, 57. Jackson Zabel, TBHS, 19:43.8; 61. Alex Draper, TBHS, 19:55.7; 68. Cameron Marcus, CCHS, 20:06.7; 70. David Gordon, TBHS, 20:09.4; 77. Morgan Doherty, TBHS, 20:24.2; 90. Sam Capron, CCHS, 21:24.1; 91. Nick Jueffs, TBHS, 21:26.3; 97. Edgar Armas , CCHS, 22:07.3; 106. Darron Provost, CCHS, 22:59.7; 110. Mathew Sigismond, CCHS, 24:18.7
Girls team results
1. Natrona County, 62
2. Lander Valley, 67
3. Cheyenne Central, 70
4. Star Valley, 93
5. Evanston, 123
6. Thunder Basin, 176
Individual results
1. Sydney Thorvaldson, Rawlins, 18:20.6
2. Elena Jensen, Lyman, 20:33.7
3. Madyson Willis, NCHS, 20:43.5
4. Hailie Wilhelm, NCHS, 20:46.3
5. Kate Brigham, Jackson, 20:55.5
Gillette finishers: 14. Brooke Dunham, TBHS, 21:48.7; 34. Meghan Hanson, TBHS, 22:51.2; 47. Abby Arnold, TBHS, 23.33.2; 48. Reilly Wilson, CCHS, 23:41.3; 69. Masison Lubben, TBHS, 25:03.5; 73. Kaitlyn Mansheim, TBHS, 25:40.5; 76. Hailee Morgado, TBHS, 25:49.3; 86. Jaclyn Mansheim, TBHS, 26:42.7; 93. Bella Sheehan, CCHS, 27:43; 95. Catlynn Stewart, CCHS, 28:56; 98. Nyomi Moore, CCHS, 31:38.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.