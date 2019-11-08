OSU star Young out due to possible NCAA ‘issue’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA “issue” in 2018.
The surprising news was announced by the school with team’s status report and depth chart for the coming game. The statement says Young is being held out because of a “possible NCAA issue from last year” the athletic department is “looking into.” The school did not elaborate on what Young may have done or say for how long he might be out.
Young leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race. The junior was a preseason AP All-American and is projected to be one of the first players taken in next year’s NFL draft.
Doc Rivers fined for Leonard comments
LOS ANGELES — The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for statements made by coach Doc Rivers and others that were “inconsistent” about Kawhi Leonard’s heath status.
Leonard sat out the Clippers’ 129-124 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the second time he’s missed the nationally televised front end of a back-to-back this season. He was in the lineup against Portland on Thursday night.
The NBA initially confirmed the Clippers were compliant with league rules in deciding to rest Leonard because of a knee injury. It was what Rivers said before the game that triggered the fine.
“He feels great,” Rivers said Wednesday. “But he feels great because of what we’ve been doing, and we’re just going to continue to do it. There’s no concern here.”
Rivers cited “a lot of minutes” that Leonard racked up last season while leading Toronto to its first NBA championship.
Less than 24 hours later, the NBA fined the Clippers for statements, including those by Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health while also detailing his knee injury. At the same time, the league reaffirmed the team was in line with NBA rules in sitting Leonard.
Woods selects himself with captain’s pick
U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.
The decision was hardly a surprise.
Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.
He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.
The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.
MNF escaped black cat is still on the loose
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The elusive black cat from “Monday Night Football” is still on the run.
MetLife Stadium officials said the search for the fleet feline that briefly delayed the nationally televised game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night has been unsuccessful.
The search started on Tuesday morning with multiple humane traps being stationed in the stadium. After that came up empty, stadium officials asked PuppykittyNYCity — a trap, neuter, release and no-kill shelter — for help.
“We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” the stadium statement said.
PuppykittyNYCity said in a statement Thursday that if the cat is caught, it will be assessed for a home or relocation.
Russia takes stricter approach to doping
MOSCOW — Russia hardened its line on a doping issue which could threaten the country’s participation at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The Russians, who handed over a vast archive of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to the World Anti-Doping Agency in January, denied that any of it was manipulated.
Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Russian experts have conducted an analysis which found no “deletions” or “manipulations.” He said they are sharing those findings with WADA.
“The experts consider that there were no deletions at all there. It’s a purely technical issue related to how the system itself works,” Kolobkov said. “All these issues will be discussed and I’m sure all these issues will be explained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.