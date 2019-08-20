The final exhibition game of the preseason Sunday morning saw the Gillette College men’s soccer team play University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
The Pronghorns suffered a hard-fought 1-0 loss the day before at Carroll College and head coach Saber Garcia said that the ill effects of that game were noticeable Sunday.
The Pronghorns were tired from back-to-back games and a talented Providence team took advantage for a 4-0 victory.
Garcia said that Providence had it all — size, physicality and technical skills — and Gillette College couldn’t keep up on tired legs.
The loss brings the Pronghorns to 2-2 in the preseason, but meaningful games are right around the corner. They will play their first regular season match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday hosting Utah State University-Eastern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.