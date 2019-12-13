Three Thunder Basin High School wrestlers learned an important lesson last season that sometimes a loss can be a powerful motivator.
Seniors Warren Carr and Dalton McInerney and sophomore Seamus Casey were all one match away from becoming state champions last season, but lost their matches in the Class 4A state finals.
This year, they are determined not to come that close and miss out again.
Carr was agonizingly close to a title each of the last two years. As a sophomore, he lost the 132-pound title match in a 5-4 decision and then was defeated by the same score in the 145-pound championship match last season.
“Obviously, it’s hard to get there. It kind of feels like your whole year is a failure when you get there and can’t get the job done,” Carr said. “I’ve been there twice and couldn’t get it done, so there’s a little chip on the shoulder.”
The three runners-up haven’t forgotten that the bigger the match, the more painful the loss and they’ve used that as motivation all offseason.
“It hurt. It was pretty tough, but it’s just fuel for this year,” said Casey, who lost 5-1 in the 106-pound championship. “I’ve worked my whole life for that goal and to come that close, it’s impossible not to be motivated by that.
“I got a taste for it last year, now I want the whole thing.”
When opportunities arose to work on their sport over the summer, McInerney, Carr and Casey took them, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. All three went to summer camps, through a two-week training period for a dual against Sturgis, South Dakota, and attended former Olympian Mike Zadicks’s clinic in Gillette.
All offseason, McInerney knew he had things to work on. He lost the 285-pound championship last season to Casper-Natrona’s Trevon Smith, who McInerney calls “one of the best rivals I’ve ever had.”
That match taught him a lot.
“I was the only threat for him that year and he practiced to counter everything I had,” McInerney said. “It made me realize there’s much more I need to learn. There’s much more I need to put in my arsenal.”
McInerney learned from Smith’s moves that beat him 3-0 in the state championship and has tried to incorporate those into his own bag of tricks.
The Bolts finished third as a team last season and the three runners-up headline a group of talented grapplers returning for Thunder Basin.
Kadera said almost all his wrestlers have competed in big-time matches already, whether in high school, the offseason or junior high.
Thunder Basin returns six state placers. Outside the three runners-ups, TBHS will have third-place finisher at 138 pounds Dylan Catlin, fourth-place finisher at 182 pounds Christopher Richter and Jeric Igo, who placed sixth at 106 pounds two years ago before sitting out last season with an injury.
Progression for many of the Bolts is already ahead of where they were at the end of last season, which is impressive because “we’re only two weeks into practice,” Kadera said.
He has a group that doesn’t need a lot of motivation, but when the time comes they look to Carr, McInerney and Casey.
“Those three have been stepping up every single year,” Kadera said. “I’ve been really impressed. They always lead by example and not so much with their voices. If they need to get after a group of guys or if they think someone’s slacking, they’ll use their voice. But otherwise, they use their work ethic and work mentality.”
On the mat, all three have their own effective wrestling styles. Carr can do just about everything and it starts with his ability to make takedowns in multiple ways — double- and single-leg or high crotch, “it doesn’t matter,” Kadera said.
Kadera called Carr an “in-your-face” wrestler, who will get on top and work his opponent with his “tilter” style. Carr has been a contender for a title all three years of high school and he feels better than ever as a senior.
“I feel like I’m way stronger, way faster, in a lot better shape than I’ve been in in years past,” Carr said.
Casey’s specialty is one-leg takedowns and Kadera said he is “one of the best leg raiders in the state.”
At 106 pounds, his combination of quickness and strength is tough to deal with.
As for McInerney, he is what he is — a big, powerful wrestler who uses his strength to great effect. He’s “straight to the point” and is always looking to make the pin, Kadera said. McInerney’s goal this season is to rack up more than 40 pins.
Of the three, McInerney was the one who doesn’t want to look ahead to the state title match. He said he doesn’t know whether he’d make it back to the championship, but he is sure going to try.
Carr and Casey only have one goal, though — avenging their state title losses. Carr thinks that all three are in for a big season.
“It’s a ‘who can stop us’ kind of a deal,” Carr said. “We all kind of talk about that. … All of us have to score two points more to be where we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.