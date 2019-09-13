Local sports calendar
Friday
Gillette College women’s soccer at Western Wyoming CC, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
CCHS tennis vs. TBHS, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at 4A duals, Cheyenne, 4 p.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer at Western Wyoming CC, 5 p.m.
TBHS football at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild Hockey at Great Falls American, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS golf at Casper Invite, TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at 4A duals, Cheyenne, 8 a.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.
CCHS tennis at Sheridan, 10 a.m.
TBHS tennis at Sheridan, 10 a.m.
Gillette College men’s soccer at Laramie County CC, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s soccer at Laramie County CC, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild Hockey at Great Falls American, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Pre-state meet, Star Valley, TBA
CCHS and TBHS golf at Casper Invite, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.