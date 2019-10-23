The Gillette College men’s basketball team will play on its home court for the first time of the season on Thursday.
The Pronghorns will face South Dakota School of Mines and Technology at the Pronghorn Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, after playing in preseason jamborees the last two weekends.
The matchup against South Dakota School of Mines will be another preseason game for Gillette, with the regular season opener to be played on Nov. 1.
