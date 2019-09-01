The girls swimming and diving season kicked off Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
Campbell County high schools were both in action, as Laramie High School hosted a relay meet Friday and then the pentathlon Saturday.
The Camels finished fifth at the relay meet Friday, while the Bolts finished last out of nine. The pentathlon on Friday was scored from five events — the 100-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle.
Campbell County also fared better at the pentathlon, taking fourth out of seven teams. Individually, the Camels were led by Berkeley Christensen, who finished third overall with a total time of 4 minutes 47.08 seconds.
Skye Rehard was also in the top 10, placing sixth at 4:58.05. Campbell County’s top-five swimmers were rounded out by Klaire Rehard, Ryann Drube, and Allison Granat, who finished 19th, 20th, and 21st, respectively.
As for the Bolts, Libby Poley led the way with a top-25 finish in 5:22.49 and also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke. Alaysa Porter was in the running for a solid placing, as well, but was disqualified in the 100 free.
However, she did qualify for state in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. TBHS senior diver Brenna Jones also qualified for state with a fifth-place finish and 177.25-point score.
Laramie Pentathlon results
Team scores
1. Laramie, 199
2. Cheyenne Central, 180
3. Green River, 111
4. Campbell County, 110
5. Cheyenne South, 22
6. Cheyenne East, 16
7. Thunder Basin, 14
Top 10 individual times
1. Olivia McPherson, Laramie, 4:35.37
2. Lauren Jensen, Green River, 4:45.37
3. Berkeley Christensen, CCHS, 4:47.08
4. Kira Brownell, Central, 4:53.57
5. Katie McPherson, Laramie, 4:58.05
6. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 4:58.05
7. Sally Osterman, Central, 4:58.06
8. Porscha Cavanaugh, Central, 4:59.36
9. Anna Roesler, Laramie, 5:00.21
10. Lilliana Munoz, Green River, 5:04.75
Other Gillette finishers:
19. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 5:15.23; 20. Ryann Drube, CCHS, 5:16.53; 21. Allison Granat, CCHS, 5:17.94; 25. Libby Poley, TBHS, 5:22.49; 34. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 5:34.91; 50. Callie Blaire, TBHS, 5:56.67; 52. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 5:58.53; 58. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 6:05.60; 60. Bry Eby, CCHS, 6:10.78; 61. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 6:13.89; 65. Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 6:22.20; 71. Maggie Hoff, TBHS, 6:37.69.
