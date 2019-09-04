All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|91
|49
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|9½
|Boston
|74
|64
|.536
|16
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|86
|52
|.623
|—
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|.576
|6½
|Chicago
|61
|77
|.442
|25
|Kansas City
|50
|89
|.360
|36½
|Detroit
|40
|96
|.294
|45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|—
|Oakland
|79
|58
|.577
|9½
|Texas
|68
|72
|.486
|22
|Los Angeles
|65
|74
|.468
|24½
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
———
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday's Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
