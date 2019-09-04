All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York9149.650
Tampa Bay8259.582
Boston7464.53616
Toronto5585.39336
Baltimore4693.33144½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota8652.623
Cleveland8059.576
Chicago6177.44225
Kansas City5089.36036½
Detroit4096.29445

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9050.643
Oakland7958.577
Texas6872.48622
Los Angeles6574.46824½
Seattle5882.41432

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday's Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

